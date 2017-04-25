Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chugai Pharmaceutical to retire treasury shares

April 25(Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4519.T>:Says it will retire 123,000 shares (0.02 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on April 28.

Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4519.T>: Chugai will continue to be responsible for product manufacturing and supply of Nemolizumab. . Under terms of agreement, Chugai will receive an upfront, milestone and royalty payments from Galderma. . Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab (cim331), novel biologic for skin diseases . Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for Nemolizumab (cim331), novel biologic for skin diseases .Chugai will grant Galderma license for development and marketing of nemolizumab worldwide, exception of Japan and Taiwan.

Chugai Pharmaceutical says concluded a license agreement with Roche

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd: Announced that it concluded a license agreement with roche for "sa237" .Per the terms of the agreement, chugai will receive an upfront fee, milestone and royalty payments from roche..

Six Japanese drugmakers will team up to discover new cancer, depression treatments - Nikkei

Nikkei: Astellas Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Ono Pharmaceutical,Chugai Pharmaceutical will collaborate with 4 research institutions - Nikkei . The Six Drugmakers will work with research organizations providing cell, tissue samples to discover new pharmaceuticals - Nikkei . Around 3 billion Yen ($27.2 Million) will be put into drug-discovery efforts by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Group will create five teams looking into treatments for cancer, diabetic nephropathy and mental illnesses including depression - Nikkei.

Chugai Pharmaceutical announces results of Japanese phase III study of Alecensa

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd : Announced results of Japanese phase III study of Alecensa in Alk fusion gene positive non-small cell lung cancer .PFS hazard ratio of Alecensa arm to Crizotinib arm was 0.34 and Alecensa demonstrated significantly prolonged PFS.

Chugai Pharmaceutical wins Patent-Infringement lawsuit regarding OXAROL® Ointment

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:Wins a lawsuit filed by the company against companies which manufacturing and marketing their generic drugs in infringement of the process patent on "OXAROL® Ointment 25 μg/g", a Chugai's drug for treatment of keratosis including psoriasis vulgaris, on March 25.Says the grand panel judgment made by the Special Division of the Intellectual Property High Court was to reject the appeal by the generic companies, and by which, Chugai's claim was fully supported.

Chiome Bioscience announces extension in agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chiome Bioscience Inc:Announces extension of collaborative research agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical.Expiry date was extended to Dec. 31, 2016.