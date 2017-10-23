Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)
Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc
Arena Pharma, EISAI announce FDA approval of BELVIQ XR extended-release tablets
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
Eisai, Arena announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI in Mexico
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
R&I affirms Eisai‘s rating at "A+" and stable outlook
Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>: Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on Eisai at "A+" .Rating outlook stable. Full Article
Eisai and Novartis enter deal to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in U.S.
Eisai Inc : Under terms , Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide .Eisai enters into a collaboration agreement to co-promote Lenvima (lenvatinib) in combination with Everolimus in the U.S.. Full Article
Six Japanese drugmakers will team up to discover new cancer, depression treatments - Nikkei
Nikkei: Astellas Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Ono Pharmaceutical,Chugai Pharmaceutical will collaborate with 4 research institutions - Nikkei . The Six Drugmakers will work with research organizations providing cell, tissue samples to discover new pharmaceuticals - Nikkei . Around 3 billion Yen ($27.2 Million) will be put into drug-discovery efforts by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Group will create five teams looking into treatments for cancer, diabetic nephropathy and mental illnesses including depression - Nikkei. Full Article
Eisai amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Eisai Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 547,000 mln yen from 556,500 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 51,000 mln yen.Confirms the ordinary profit forecast at 49,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 50,000 mln yen from 37,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 174.28 yen from 129 yen.Says net profit outlook raised due to the gain on sale of unit AkaRx, Inc. Full Article
Eisai Co Ltd - Notice Regarding Discontinuation of Sales and Voluntary Recall of Egg White Lysozyme Preparation Neuzym - JCN
Eisai Co Ltd:Eisai Co Ltd's subsidiary Sannova Co., Ltd. has been informed the results of deliberation of the Committee on Reevaluation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council's regarding the egg white lysozyme preparation Neuzym which had been submitted for reevaluation - JCN.The Committee's opinion was that "the medical usefulness of lysozyme in the present medical environment is thought to have decreased, and its usefulness cannot be confirmed at this point in time." As such, sales of the product have been discontinued, and a voluntary recall is being conducted as of today.Regarding safety of the products, no unusual issues have been observed since launch, and there were no issues observed in these post-marketing clinical studies as well.In the studies on bronchitis, bronchial asthma and bronchiectasis, the efficacy of lysozyme as an add-on to standard treatment in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was considered.Based on the results of these studies, the companies submitted an application for reevaluation of efficacy on May 29, 2015.Regarding chronic sinusitis, an application for a partial label change to remove the indication of chronic sinusitis for Neuzym was submitted on May 29, 2015, and was approved (indication removed) on December 11, 2015. Full Article
Eisai raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Eisai Co Ltd:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 556,500 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 51,000 mln yen from 46,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 49,000 mln yen from 42,800 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 37,000 mln yen from 27,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 129 yen from 93.83 yen.Comments the increased sales in core business and lower tax expenses are the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
Eisai to sell subsidiary to Alfresa Holdings
Eisai Co Ltd:Entered into a business acquisition agreement with Alfresa Holdings Corporation, concerning the splitting off of Eisai's consolidated pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing subsidiary Sannova Co., Ltd. (Shareholding ratio: 79.5 pct) via an absorption-type split.Says succession by a newly established company and the subsequent transfer of all shares issued in this new company to Alfresa Holdings.The effective date of this absorption-type split is scheduled to be March 31, 2016, and the date of the share transfer is scheduled to be April 1, 2016. Full Article
