Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc :Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab.Biogen Inc - ‍Eisai has exercised its option to jointly develop and commercialize aducanumab, with Biogen continuing as development lead​.Biogen Inc - Co, Eisai to co-promote co's multiple sclerosis treatments, avonex , tysabri, tecfidera in Japan to accounts that co does not call upon​.Biogen Inc - ‍Neither party is making any upfront payments associated with exercise of aducanumab option​.Biogen Inc - ‍Under terms of agreement co will receive 55 percent of potential profits in United States and 68.5 percent of potential profits in Europe​.Biogen Inc - ‍Eisai's, Biogen's respective milestone payments under original agreement for aducanumab and BAN2401, have been eliminated​.Biogen Inc - ‍ Companies will continue to jointly develop elenbecestat (e2609), a beta amyloid cleaving enzyme (bace) inhibitor, and BAN2401​.Biogen Inc - ‍Financial terms for elenbecestat and ban2401 remain unchanged, other than eliminated BAN2401 milestone payments​.Biogen - Co to continue to lead phase 3 development of aducanumab, remain solely responsible for development costs for aducanumab until April 2018​.Biogen Inc - ‍ Under terms of agreement Eisai will receive 80 percent of potential profits in Japan and Asia excluding China and South Korea​.

Arena Pharma, EISAI announce FDA approval of BELVIQ XR extended-release tablets

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : BELVIQ XR is expected to be available in fall of 2016. . Arena pharmaceuticals inc says in connection with approval, arena will receive a $10 million milestone payment. . EISAI Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce FDA approval of Belviq XR (lorcaserin HCL) extended-release tablets .In connection with approval, arena will receive a $10 million milestone payment.

Eisai, Arena announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI in Mexico

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc : Eisai and Arena Pharmaceuticals announce regulatory approval of VENESPRI® (lorcaserin HCl) in Mexico . In connection with the approval, Arena will receive a $1 million milestone payment . In connection with the approval, Arena will receive a $1 million milestone payment .VENESPRI® is expected to become available later this year.

R&I affirms Eisai‘s rating at "A+" and stable outlook

Eisai Co Ltd <4523.T>: Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on Eisai at "A+" .Rating outlook stable.

Eisai and Novartis enter deal to co-promote Lenvima with Everolimus in U.S.

Eisai Inc : Under terms , Novartis and Eisai sales representatives will promote availability of this combination regimen to oncologists nationwide .Eisai enters into a collaboration agreement to co-promote Lenvima (lenvatinib) in combination with Everolimus in the U.S..

Six Japanese drugmakers will team up to discover new cancer, depression treatments - Nikkei

Nikkei: Astellas Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Ono Pharmaceutical,Chugai Pharmaceutical will collaborate with 4 research institutions - Nikkei . The Six Drugmakers will work with research organizations providing cell, tissue samples to discover new pharmaceuticals - Nikkei . Around 3 billion Yen ($27.2 Million) will be put into drug-discovery efforts by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Group will create five teams looking into treatments for cancer, diabetic nephropathy and mental illnesses including depression - Nikkei.

Eisai amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Eisai Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 547,000 mln yen from 556,500 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 51,000 mln yen.Confirms the ordinary profit forecast at 49,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 50,000 mln yen from 37,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 174.28 yen from 129 yen.Says net profit outlook raised due to the gain on sale of unit AkaRx, Inc.

Eisai Co Ltd - Notice Regarding Discontinuation of Sales and Voluntary Recall of Egg White Lysozyme Preparation Neuzym - JCN

Eisai Co Ltd:Eisai Co Ltd's subsidiary Sannova Co., Ltd. has been informed the results of deliberation of the Committee on Reevaluation of the Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council's regarding the egg white lysozyme preparation Neuzym which had been submitted for reevaluation - JCN.The Committee's opinion was that "the medical usefulness of lysozyme in the present medical environment is thought to have decreased, and its usefulness cannot be confirmed at this point in time." As such, sales of the product have been discontinued, and a voluntary recall is being conducted as of today.Regarding safety of the products, no unusual issues have been observed since launch, and there were no issues observed in these post-marketing clinical studies as well.In the studies on bronchitis, bronchial asthma and bronchiectasis, the efficacy of lysozyme as an add-on to standard treatment in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was considered.Based on the results of these studies, the companies submitted an application for reevaluation of efficacy on May 29, 2015.Regarding chronic sinusitis, an application for a partial label change to remove the indication of chronic sinusitis for Neuzym was submitted on May 29, 2015, and was approved (indication removed) on December 11, 2015.

Eisai raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Eisai Co Ltd:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 556,500 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 51,000 mln yen from 46,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 49,000 mln yen from 42,800 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 37,000 mln yen from 27,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 129 yen from 93.83 yen.Comments the increased sales in core business and lower tax expenses are the main reasons for the forecast.

Eisai to sell subsidiary to Alfresa Holdings

Eisai Co Ltd:Entered into a business acquisition agreement with Alfresa Holdings Corporation, concerning the splitting off of Eisai's consolidated pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing subsidiary Sannova Co., Ltd. (Shareholding ratio: 79.5 pct) via an absorption-type split.Says succession by a newly established company and the subsequent transfer of all shares issued in this new company to Alfresa Holdings.The effective date of this absorption-type split is scheduled to be March 31, 2016, and the date of the share transfer is scheduled to be April 1, 2016.