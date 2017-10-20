Edition:
India

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)

4578.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,773JPY
7:21am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-3 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
¥4,776
Open
¥4,768
Day's High
¥4,794
Day's Low
¥4,758
Volume
330,300
Avg. Vol
1,186,778
52-wk High
¥5,895
52-wk Low
¥4,290

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Health Canada grants priority review status to trifluridine and tipiracil for refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:Taiho Pharma Canada - Health Canada accepted for review new drug submission for trifluridine, tipiracil,NDS granted priority review status​.Taiho Pharma Canada - Health Canada's review of NDS under priority review is expected to be completed in early 2018​.  Full Article

Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Lundbeck announce that patient enrollment has been initiated in two global Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate brexpiprazole for the treatment of patients with manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder.  Full Article

Otsuka Holdings unit sells entire stake in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>: Says its indirect unit(directly held by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) sold entire stake in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd on Aug. 5 .Says previous release disclosed on May 17.  Full Article

R&I affirms Otsuka Holdings's rating at "AA-" and negative outlook
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Otsuka Holdings <4578.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-" .Says rating outlook negative.  Full Article

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings to sell 18.95 pct stake in VV Food (May 17)
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Corrects second summary point to say Otsuka will own 6.26 pct stake after deal, not dissolves stake; adds 18.95 pct in headline.Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T> : Says to sell 316.8 million shares (18.95 percent stake) in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd, a foodstuffs company based in Jiangsu, China, for about 1.5 billion yuan .Says Otsuka to hold 6.26 percent stake in VV Food & Beverage through Otsuka (China) Investment after the transaction.  Full Article

Otsuka Holdings to divest stake in VV Food & Beverage
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T> : Says it enters into an agreement to sell entire 316.8 million shares (18.95 percent stake) in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd, a foodstuffs company based in Jiangsu, China, for about 1.5 billion yuan .Says it will hold no stake in VV Food & Beverage after the transaction.  Full Article

