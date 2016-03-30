Trend Micro Inc:Says top shareholder, an asset management firm to hold 8.90 pct stake in the company, down from 12.55 pct.Effective April 1.

Trend Micro Inc:To issue a year-end dividend of 110 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Payment date March 28.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast.