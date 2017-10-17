Rakuten Inc (4755.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Rakuten's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.Rating outlook stable-R&I. Full Article
Rakuten completes business transfer between units and merger of Rakuten Edy, Inc
Rakuten Inc <4755.T>: Says it completed business transfer between units and the merger of its unit Rakuten Edy, Inc .Says previous plan disclosed on July 22. Full Article
Rakuten to acquire flea market app operator Fablic - Nikkei
Rakuten Inc <4755.T> : Rakuten is acquiring flea market app operator Fablic to leverage consumer-to-consumer platform popular among young women - Nikkei . Seeks to increase combined monthly shipments to some 3 billion Yen- Nikkei Source: (http://s.nikkei.com/2bWtyJu) Further company coverage: [4755.T] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Rakuten says business transfer between units and to merge unit
Rakuten Inc <4755.T>: Says its unit Rakuten Edy, Inc to transfer electronic money business to another Tokyo-based unit of the co on Oct. 1 .Says the co merge Rakuten Edy, Inc on Oct. 1 and Rakuten Edy, Inc to be dissolved after merger. Full Article
Japan’s Rakuten in talks to buy assets of bitcoin startup Bitnet - WSJ
: Rakuten is considering using Bitnet’s assets to continue testing and developing blockchain - WSJ .Japan’s Rakuten in talks to buy assets of bitcoin startup Bitnet - WSJ. Full Article
Rakuten completes merging with subsidiary
Rakuten Inc:Completed merging with wholly owned subsidiary Rakuten ShowTime, Inc on April 1.Plan disclosed on Jan. 23. Full Article
Rakuten to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015
Rakuten Inc:To issue a year-end dividend of 4.5 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 14.Says latest dividend forecast was 4.5 yen per share. Full Article
Rakuten to merge wholly owned subsidiary
Rakuten Inc:Says to merge a wholly owned subsidiary Rakuten ShowTime,Inc.Subsidiary to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective April 1. Full Article
Rakuten announces result of tender offer for shares of Kenko.com
Rakuten Inc:Announces tender offer result that to acquire 2,427,270 shares and warrants, and to increase voting rights to 79.99 pct from 45.73 pct, in Kenko.com Inc.Settlement date Jan. 25.Says acquisition plan disclosed on Nov. 26. Full Article
Rakuten offers takeover bid for shares in Kenko.com
Rakuten Inc:Rakuten Inc offered a takeover bid for 3,143,652 shares (or no less than 753,600 shares) of Kenko.com Inc.Offered purchase price at 1,005 yen per share.To raise voting power in Kenko.com to 89.57 pct from 45.73 pct.Takeover bid total amount at 3,958 mln yen.Offering period from Nov. 27 to Jan. 18, 2016.Settlement starts on Jan. 25. Full Article
