Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Rakuten's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc <4755.T>:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Rakuten completes business transfer between units and merger of Rakuten Edy, Inc

Rakuten Inc <4755.T>: Says it completed business transfer between units and the merger of its unit Rakuten Edy, Inc .Says previous plan disclosed on July 22.

Rakuten to acquire flea market app operator Fablic - Nikkei

Rakuten Inc <4755.T> : Rakuten is acquiring flea market app operator Fablic to leverage consumer-to-consumer platform popular among young women - Nikkei . Seeks to increase combined monthly shipments to some 3 billion Yen- Nikkei Source: (http://s.nikkei.com/2bWtyJu) Further company coverage: [4755.T] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Rakuten says business transfer between units and to merge unit

Rakuten Inc <4755.T>: Says its unit Rakuten Edy, Inc to transfer electronic money business to another Tokyo-based unit of the co on Oct. 1 .Says the co merge Rakuten Edy, Inc on Oct. 1 and Rakuten Edy, Inc to be dissolved after merger.

Japan’s Rakuten in talks to buy assets of bitcoin startup Bitnet - WSJ

: Rakuten is considering using Bitnet’s assets to continue testing and developing blockchain - WSJ .Japan’s Rakuten in talks to buy assets of bitcoin startup Bitnet - WSJ.

Rakuten completes merging with subsidiary

Rakuten Inc:Completed merging with wholly owned subsidiary Rakuten ShowTime, Inc on April 1.Plan disclosed on Jan. 23.

Rakuten to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

Rakuten Inc:To issue a year-end dividend of 4.5 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 14.Says latest dividend forecast was 4.5 yen per share.

Rakuten to merge wholly owned subsidiary

Rakuten Inc:Says to merge a wholly owned subsidiary Rakuten ShowTime,Inc.Subsidiary to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective April 1.

Rakuten announces result of tender offer for shares of Kenko.com

Rakuten Inc:Announces tender offer result that to acquire 2,427,270 shares and warrants, and to increase voting rights to 79.99 pct from 45.73 pct, in Kenko.com Inc.Settlement date Jan. 25.Says acquisition plan disclosed on Nov. 26.

Rakuten offers takeover bid for shares in Kenko.com

Rakuten Inc:Rakuten Inc offered a takeover bid for 3,143,652 shares (or no less than 753,600 shares) of Kenko.com Inc.Offered purchase price at 1,005 yen per share.To raise voting power in Kenko.com to 89.57 pct from 45.73 pct.Takeover bid total amount at 3,958 mln yen.Offering period from Nov. 27 to Jan. 18, 2016.Settlement starts on Jan. 25.