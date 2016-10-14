Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unit of Fujifilm Holdings will buy stake in China Resources Pharmaceutical Group - Nikkei

Nikkei:Unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> will pay HK$ 820 million ($105 million) for a 1% stake in China Resources Pharmaceutical Group - Nikkei.

Fujifilm Holdings buys back 2.5 mln shares for 9.77 bln yen in September

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Says it repurchased 2.5 million shares for 9.77 billion yen in total in September . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27 .Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.97 million shares for 26.51 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30.

Fujifilm's regenerative medicine unit appears to be on track to generate profit for FY ending March - Nikkei

Nikkei: Japan Tissue Engineering likely will generate an 11 million yen ($108,000) profit in the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Fujifilm's groupwide sales from health care operations are projected to reach 440 billion yen, or about 17% of overall sales, this fiscal year - Nikkei.

Fujifilm submits final PMA module for digital breast tomosynthesis

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> :Submitted to FDA final module of PMA for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT).

Fujifilm Holdings buys back 243,700 shares on July 29

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Says it bought back 243,700 shares for 899.9 million yen on July 29 .Says it is a part of the plan disclosed on April 27.

R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Fujifilm to bid for Takeda's research reagents unit - Nikkei

: Fujifilm Holdings is set to make an offer for a laboratory chemicals unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical - Nikkei . Takeda is expected to put Wako Pure Chemical Industries on the chopping block as early as August - Nikkei .Among those interested in Wako Pure Chemical Business are Britain's Permira and other equity funds, as well as a major U.S. medical supplies Co - Nikkei.

Japan's Fujifilm says signed patent licensing agreement with China's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan- Nikkei

Nikkei: Japan's Fujifilm has signed patent licensing agreement with china's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan,used to treat ebola - Nikkei .Fujifilm Holdings unit said Chinese drugmaker may use patents on effective ingredient of Avigan to develop and market flu treatment in China - Nikkei.

FUJIFILM Holdings to repurchase shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp:To repurchase up to 15 million shares, representing a 3.8 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 50 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 2 to Dec. 31.

FUJIFILM Holdings announces change of president

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp:Appoints Kenji Sukeno as president to replace Shigehiro Nakajima.Effective on June 1.