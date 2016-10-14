Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Unit of Fujifilm Holdings will buy stake in China Resources Pharmaceutical Group - Nikkei
Nikkei:Unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> will pay HK$ 820 million ($105 million) for a 1% stake in China Resources Pharmaceutical Group - Nikkei. Full Article
Fujifilm Holdings buys back 2.5 mln shares for 9.77 bln yen in September
Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Says it repurchased 2.5 million shares for 9.77 billion yen in total in September . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27 .Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.97 million shares for 26.51 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30. Full Article
Fujifilm's regenerative medicine unit appears to be on track to generate profit for FY ending March - Nikkei
Nikkei: Japan Tissue Engineering likely will generate an 11 million yen ($108,000) profit in the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Fujifilm's groupwide sales from health care operations are projected to reach 440 billion yen, or about 17% of overall sales, this fiscal year - Nikkei. Full Article
Fujifilm submits final PMA module for digital breast tomosynthesis
Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> :Submitted to FDA final module of PMA for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT). Full Article
Fujifilm Holdings buys back 243,700 shares on July 29
Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Says it bought back 243,700 shares for 899.9 million yen on July 29 .Says it is a part of the plan disclosed on April 27. Full Article
R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Fujifilm to bid for Takeda's research reagents unit - Nikkei
: Fujifilm Holdings is set to make an offer for a laboratory chemicals unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical - Nikkei . Takeda is expected to put Wako Pure Chemical Industries on the chopping block as early as August - Nikkei .Among those interested in Wako Pure Chemical Business are Britain's Permira and other equity funds, as well as a major U.S. medical supplies Co - Nikkei. Full Article
Japan's Fujifilm says signed patent licensing agreement with China's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan- Nikkei
Nikkei: Japan's Fujifilm has signed patent licensing agreement with china's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan,used to treat ebola - Nikkei .Fujifilm Holdings unit said Chinese drugmaker may use patents on effective ingredient of Avigan to develop and market flu treatment in China - Nikkei. Full Article
FUJIFILM Holdings to repurchase shares
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp:To repurchase up to 15 million shares, representing a 3.8 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 50 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 2 to Dec. 31. Full Article
FUJIFILM Holdings announces change of president
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp:Appoints Kenji Sukeno as president to replace Shigehiro Nakajima.Effective on June 1. Full Article
