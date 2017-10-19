Edition:
India

Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T)

4902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

987JPY
7:23am IST
Change (% chg)

¥8 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
¥979
Open
¥980
Day's High
¥988
Day's Low
¥978
Volume
943,800
Avg. Vol
3,440,343
52-wk High
¥1,226
52-wk Low
¥836

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Konica Minolta unit and INCJ buy Ambry Genetics
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19(Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>:Says its U.S.-based unit Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ)jointly bought U.S.-based company Ambry Genetics Corporation.Purchase plan was announced on July 6.  Full Article

R&I affirms Konica Minolta's rating at "A" and says stable outlook –R&I
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Konica Minolta Inc <4902.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A" –R&I .Says rating outlook stable –R&I.  Full Article

Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 bln yen this fiscal year - Nikkei
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

: Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 billion yen this fiscal year, which ends next March - Nikkei . For fiscal 2020, Konica Minolta inc plans to boost operating profit up to 150 billion yen on 1.5 trillion yen in sales- Nikkei . Konica Minolta will spend as much as 50 billion yen ($460 million) on mergers and acquisitions during the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/25D5KE8) Further company coverage: [4902.T ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

Konica Minolta raises stake in MGI France
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

MGI France SA:Extension of the global distribution agreement with Konica Minolta to the entire range MGI digital technology.Konica Minolta Inc. raises stake in company to 40.76 pct.  Full Article

