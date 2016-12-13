Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shiseido to issue 9th unsecured bond worth 10 bln yen
Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>: Says it to issue its 9th unsecured bond worth totally 10 billion yen . Says the bonds will with a term of three years and interest rate of 0.001 percent .Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment. Full Article
Shiseido and Kao receive OECD approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei<4452.T><4911.T>
Nikkei:Shiseido and Kao receive Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei. Full Article
Shiseido unit completes acquisition of Gurwitch Products
Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says its unit Shiseido Americas Corporation has completed the acquisition of Gurwitch Products, LLC, a marketer of global makeup and skincare brands, from Alticor Inc. Full Article
Shiseido says license agreement with D&G
Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>: Says Shiseido Group has signed an exclusive global license agreement with DOLCE&GABBANA S.R.L. (D&G) via Beauté Prestige International S.A. (BPI), which in charge of the fragrance business of Shiseido Group EMEA . Says license agreement regarding the development, manufacturing and distribution of fragrance, makeup and skincare products under the DOLCE&GABBANA brand name .Says BPI will start the business activities that are stated in the agreement on Oct. 1. Full Article
Shiseido Americas to acquire Gurwitch Products
Shiseido Americas Corp
Shiseido raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015
Shiseido Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 763,000 million yen from 760,000 million yen for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Operating profit forecast increased to 37,500 million yen from 30,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 37,500 million yen from 30,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 23,000 million yen from 13,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 57.64 yen from 32.58 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 751.40 billion yen, net profit of 13.70 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that increased sales and decreased costs are the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
Shiseido to sell stake in SHISEIDO Kozmetik Anonim Şirketi
Shiseido Co Ltd:To sell all 51 pct stake in Turkey-based company SHISEIDO Kozmetik Anonim Şirketi, to Vepa Dış Ticaret Limited Şirketi, at 4 euros, on Dec. 31.Says holds SHISEIDO Kozmetik Anonim Şirketi via subsidiary SHISEIDO INTERNATIONAL EUROPE S.A. Full Article
Shiseido announces notice on ending Za sales and subsidiary dissolution in India
Shiseido Co Ltd:Shiseido has determined to discontinue the sales of Za, mid-to-low-price skin care and makeup brand, and dissolve Shiseido India Private Limited that is importing and selling Za in India.Says Shiseido will focus on developing and reinforcing its prestige brands in India. Full Article
BRIEF-Shiseido to invest up to 40 bln yen for new Japan factory
* Says to invest up to 40 billion yen ($354 million) for new factory in Tochigi, Japan, to make skincare and other products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.0100 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)