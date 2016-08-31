Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JX Holdings announces execution of business integration agreement with TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K.

JX Holdings Inc <5020.T>: Says the co and TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K.<5012.T>(TonenGeneral) reached a final agreement to consummate the Business Integration of their energy businesses following a share exchange between the two companies . Says a share exchange will be consummated on April 1, 2017 in which the co becomes the wholly-owning parent company through the share exchange and TonenGeneral becomes the wholly-owned subsidiary through the share exchange . Says 2.55 shares of the co's common stock will be allocated for every one share of TonenGeneral's common stock .Says TonenGeneral to be delisted on March 29, 2017.

JX Holdings president Yukio Uchida to head company born of TonenGeneral merger- Nikkei<5012.T><5020.T>

NIkkei : JX holdings president Yukio Uchida to head company to be formed from April 2017 merger with TonenGeneral Sekiyu- Nikkei . Tonengeneral president June Mutoh to be vice president, Yasushi Kimura to be chairman of new company- Nikkei .

JX Holdings unit sells part of working interest in the Mariner Oil Field in UK North Sea

JX Holdings Inc <5020.T>: Says its wholly owned subsidiary, JX Nippon Exploration and Production (U.K.) Limited, has sold 8.9 percent working interest in the Greater Mariner Area to Siccar Point Energy U.K. Limited. .Says the working interest of the unit in the Greater Mariner Area is 20.0 percent after the transaction.

R&I affirms JX Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I

JX Holdings Inc <5020.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

JX Holdings unit to sell entire 45 pct concession in gas field of Utgard

JX Holdings Inc <5020.T>: Says its wholly owned unit JX Nippon Exploration & Production (U.K.) Limited will sell its owned entire concession(45 percent) in a gas field of Utgard to Statoil (U.K.) Limited .Says further details are not disclosed yet.

JX Holdings' unit sells 16 percent own interests of UK-based gas field

JX Holdings Inc <5020.T>: Says its unit JX Nippon Exploration & Production (U.K.) Limited sells 16 percent own interests of a gas field located in the UK .Says the unit holds a 18 percent own interests of the gas field after the transaction.

JX Holdings unit to raise stake in Vietnam National Petroleum Group to 8 pct

JX Holdings Inc:Unit JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation signed agreement to raise stake in Vietnam National Petroleum Group to 8 pct, via private placement.Says formed cooperation agreement with Vietnam National Petroleum Group and Vietnam government.

JX Holdings changes effective date of International Financial Reporting Standards

JX Holdings Inc:Says International Financial Reporting Standards will take effect from financial report for FY ending March 2017.

JX Holdings lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

JX Holdings Inc:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 8,700,000 mln yen from 9,350,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to a loss of 100,000 mln yen from 110,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to a loss of 55,000 mln yen from 150,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 330,000 mln yen from 45,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 132.72 yen from 18.10 yen.Comments the influence of decreased oil price as the main reason for the forecast.

JX Holdings announces business integration with TonenGeneral Sekiyu

JX Holdings Inc:Signed a business integration agreement with TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK on Dec. 3.Plans to accomplish the business integration by the end of April 2017.