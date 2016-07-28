Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Bridgestone's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Bridgestone Corp <5108.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Bridgestone Americas announces divestiture of its Venezuela operations to The Corimon Group

Bridgestone Americas Inc: Divestiture will have no financial impact on company . Bridgestone firestone Venezolana C.A. will now become Alice Neumáticos De Venezuela, a company managed by Corimon Group .Bridgestone Americas announces divestiture of its Venezuela operations to The Corimon Group.

BRIDGESTONE to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

BRIDGESTONE CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 70 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 25.Says latest dividend forecast was 60 yen per share.

BRIDGESTONE unit updates share acquisition price of Pep Boys

BRIDGESTONE CORP:Says Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC, a wholly owned sub-subsidiary of BRIDGESTONE to acquire Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack in an all-cash transaction for $17 per share raised from $15.50 per share, for $947 million.

BRIDGESTONE subsidiary updates acquisition of Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack

BRIDGESTONE CORP:Says Pep Boys and Bridgestone Retail Operations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BRIDGESTONE to acquire Pep Boys in an all-cash transaction for $15.50 per share raised from $15.00 per share, for $863 mln instead of $835 mln.Plan disclosed on Oct. 26.