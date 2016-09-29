Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Taiheiyo Cement's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Taiheiyo Cement Corp <5233.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

eREX plans JV with Taiheiyo cement Corp

eREX Co Ltd <9517.T> : Says it plans to set up a joint venture which to be mainly engaged in electric power wholesale supply and related business, jointly with Taiheiyo cement Corp <5233.T> .Says eREX and Taiheiyo cement to hold a 35 percent and a 65 percent stake in JV respectively.

TAIHEIYO CEMENT to buy DC <5234.T> via stock swap

TAIHEIYO CEMENT <5233.T>: Says it will fully acquire DC <5234.T> via stock swap, effective Aug. 1 . Says it will issue 33.6 million new shares for the acquisition and one share of DC to be exchanged with 1.375 shares of the company .Says DC to delist from TSE on July 27.