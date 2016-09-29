Edition:
Taiheiyo Cement Corp (5233.T)

5233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,520JPY
7:22am IST
Change (% chg)

¥35 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
¥4,485
Open
¥4,500
Day's High
¥4,535
Day's Low
¥4,495
Volume
314,500
Avg. Vol
836,933
52-wk High
¥4,580
52-wk Low
¥2,780

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Taiheiyo Cement's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Taiheiyo Cement Corp <5233.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

eREX plans JV with Taiheiyo cement Corp
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

eREX Co Ltd <9517.T> : Says it plans to set up a joint venture which to be mainly engaged in electric power wholesale supply and related business, jointly with Taiheiyo cement Corp <5233.T> .Says eREX and Taiheiyo cement to hold a 35 percent and a 65 percent stake in JV respectively.  Full Article

TAIHEIYO CEMENT to buy DC <5234.T> via stock swap
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

TAIHEIYO CEMENT <5233.T>: Says it will fully acquire DC <5234.T> via stock swap, effective Aug. 1 . Says it will issue 33.6 million new shares for the acquisition and one share of DC to be exchanged with 1.375 shares of the company .Says DC to delist from TSE on July 27.  Full Article

