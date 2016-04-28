Edition:
TOTO Ltd (5332.T)

5332.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,965JPY
7:20am IST
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
¥4,945
Open
¥4,925
Day's High
¥4,970
Day's Low
¥4,925
Volume
154,900
Avg. Vol
513,991
52-wk High
¥4,970
52-wk Low
¥3,870

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TOTO to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

TOTO LTD:To issue a year-end dividend of 34 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 8.Says latest dividend forecast was 30 yen per share.  Full Article

TOTO to set up porcelain sanitaryware plant in Vietnam
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

TOTO LTD:To invest about 9.7 billion yen to set up porcelain sanitaryware plant (third plant) in Thang Long Industrial Park II, My Hao District, Hung Yen, Vietnam.Plant has production capacity of 600,000 pieces per year.  Full Article

R&I affirms TOTO 's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook
Tuesday, 24 Nov 2015 

TOTO LTD:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

