Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NGK Insulators Ltd <5333.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Nikkei: NGK Insulators will add a second line to produce diesel particulate filters for car exhaust at a new plant in Poland - Nikkei .Second line at NGK Insulators' new Poland plant to be built at cost of about 10 bln yen; plant not scheduled to begin operation until Jan 2017 - Nikkei.

NGK Insulators Ltd <5333.T> :Says it bought 5 million shares back from May 2 to June 28, for totaling 11.2 billion yen.

NGK Insulators Ltd <5333.T>: Says it will repurchase 5 million shares of its common stock on N-NET3 of Nagoya Stock Exchange . Says effective date June 16 . Says repurchase price at 2,235 yen per share (the closing price on June 15) .Says this is part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 28.

NGK Insulators Ltd:Says to repurchase up to 10 mln shares, representing a 3.06 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 20 bln yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 2 to June 28.

NGK Insulators Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 20 yen per share, for the FY ended March 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of March 31.Dividend payment date June 30.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 18 yen per share.