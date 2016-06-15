Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JFE Holdings to raise about 200 bln yen as early as this month - Nikkei<5411.T>

Nikkei: JFE Holdings will raise about 200 billion yen through 60-year subordinated loans as early as this month - Nikkei .

JFE Holdings unit to standardize core operating system for Japanese facilities-Nikkei<5411.T>

Nikkei: JFE Holdings unit to standardize core operating system for all its Japanese facilities; to spend $652 million by fiscal 2022- Nikkei .

R&I downgrades JFE Holdings's rating to "A" and says stable outlook

JFE Holdings Inc <5411.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgrades the company's issuer rating to "A" from "A+" .Says rating outlook stable.

JFE Holdings lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

JFE Holdings Inc:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 3,420,000 million yen from 3,660,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 90,000 million yen from 120,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 65,000 million yen from 100,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 25,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 43.35 yen from 86.69 yen.Says decreased demand for steel including China is the main reason.

JFE Holdings amends year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

JFE Holdings Inc:Amending year-end dividend forecast to 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an undetermined value.