Pacific Metals Co Ltd (5541.T)

5541.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,270JPY
7:27am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
¥3,275
Open
¥3,270
Day's High
¥3,280
Day's Low
¥3,235
Volume
61,600
Avg. Vol
281,628
52-wk High
¥4,250
52-wk Low
¥2,710

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PACIFIC METALS cancels year-end dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:Resolved to cancel the year-end dividend for FY ended March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an undetermined value.  Full Article

PACIFIC METALS expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016; lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 26,038 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Says the loss is recorded for impairment loss of receivables.Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 47,649 million yen from 47,936 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to -15,357 million yen from -14,876 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to -12,283 million yen from -11,741 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to -38,369 million yen from -12,394 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to -196.62 yen from -63.51 yen.Comments the extraordinary loss is the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

PACIFIC METALS to divest stake in Strand Minerals (Indonesia) Pte Ltd
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:To divest 3.4 pct stake in Strand Minerals (Indonesia) Pte Ltd which was acquired from Mitsubishi Corporation in Dec. 2011.  Full Article

PACIFIC METALS lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Friday, 5 Feb 2016 

PACIFIC METALS CO LTD:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 47,936 mln yen from 53,589 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to a loss of 14,876 mln yen from a loss of 9,694 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to a loss of 11,741 mln yen from a loss of 5,491 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 12,394 mln yen from a loss of 6,238 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 63.51 yen from a loss of 31.97 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 51.15 billion yen, net income of a loss of 8.10 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the market condition as the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

Pacific Metals Co Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

