R&I affirms Japan Steel Works's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook – R&I

Japan Steel Works Ltd <5631.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Competition Commission of India approves JV between Gerdau S.A, Sumitomo Corp & Japan Steel Works<5631.T><8053.T>

Competition Commission of India: CCI approves formation of joint venture between Gerdau S.A., Sumitomo Corporation and the Japan Steel Works Ltd . Further company coverage [GGBR4.SA] [8053.T] [5631.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Japan Steel Works expects extraordinary loss and amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Japan Steel Works Ltd:Expects an extraordinary loss of 35.4 bln yen for FY ended March 2016.Says the loss is recorded for impairment loss on fixed assets.Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 220,000 mln yen from 210,000 mln yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 14,000 mln yen from 12,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 14,000 mln yen from 12,500 mln yen.Net profit forecast decreased to -17,000 mln yen from 7,200 mln yen.Earnings per share decreased to -46.38 yen from 19.64 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 210.90 bln yen, net income of 7.86 bln yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments increased income from industrial machinery business and property selling as well as the extraordinary loss are the main reasons for the forecast.

Japan Steel Works receives report from internal investigation committee

Japan Steel Works Ltd:Receives report and confirms improper accounting treatment happened in its Hokkaido-based wholly owned subsidiary(FCC), from FY 2014 to FY 2016.Says amount of about 1.2 bln yen.

Japan Steel Works to set up internal investigation committee

Japan Steel Works Ltd:To set up internal investigation committee to investigate the details of improper accounting treatment happened in its Hokkaido-based wholly owned subsidiary(FCC).

Japan Steel Works raises consolidated full-year profit outlook for FY 2016

Japan Steel Works Ltd:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 210,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 12,000 mln yen from 10,500 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 12,500 mln yen from 11,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 7,200 mln yen from 6,700 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 19.64 yen from 18.24 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 209.33 billion yen, net income of 8.11 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Japan Steel Works to acquire Meiki

Japan Steel Works Ltd:To fully acquire Meiki through stock swap on March 1, 2016.Meiki will delist on Feb. 25, 2016.0.21 share of Japan Steel Works swap one share of Meiki.