Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)
5707.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,220JPY
7:13am IST
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
¥5,140
Open
¥5,140
Day's High
¥5,240
Day's Low
¥5,100
Volume
92,900
Avg. Vol
308,701
52-wk High
¥6,450
52-wk Low
¥3,480
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Toho Zinc lowers consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Toho Zinc Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 113,400 mln yen from 116,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to a loss of 1,200 mln yen from 3,500 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to a loss of 2,000 mln yen from 2,400 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 18,300 mln yen from 600 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 134.76 yen from 4.42 yen.Says sluggish in core businesses as main reason for the forecast.Says it lowered the year-end dividend forecast to 5 yen per share from 7 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article