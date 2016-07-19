Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mitsubishi Materials' Group profit likely fell over 20%, Dowa Holdings profit likely fell 40% for April-June quarter - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mitsubishi Materials' Group operating profit apparently plunged over 20% from year-earlier level to 12.5 bln yen or so for April-June quarter - nikkeiquarter - Nikkei . Profit for Dowa Holdings likely tumbled 40% to around 6.5 bln yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Sales for Dowa Holdings fell 20% to about 90 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Materials Corp's sales likely dipped over 10% to around 310 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Dowa Holdings,Mitsubishi Materials' Group seen retaining forecasts of declining 2017 profit,sales when April-June qtr earnings are announced - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Materials's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook
Mitsubishi Materials Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y
* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec