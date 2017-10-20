Edition:
India

DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)

5714.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,645JPY
7:28am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥4,650
Open
¥4,610
Day's High
¥4,650
Day's Low
¥4,575
Volume
49,700
Avg. Vol
349,855
52-wk High
¥5,045
52-wk Low
¥3,425

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms DOWA Holdings's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - DOWA Holdings Co Ltd <5714.T>:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.Rating outlook stable-R&I.  Full Article

R&I affirms Dowa Holdings Co Ltd's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Dowa Holdings Co Ltd <5714.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Mitsubishi Materials' Group profit likely fell over 20%, Dowa Holdings profit likely fell 40% for April-June quarter - Nikkei
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: Mitsubishi Materials' Group operating profit apparently plunged over 20% from year-earlier level to 12.5 bln yen or so for April-June quarter - nikkeiquarter - Nikkei . Profit for Dowa Holdings likely tumbled 40% to around 6.5 bln yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Sales for Dowa Holdings fell 20% to about 90 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Materials Corp's sales likely dipped over 10% to around 310 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Dowa Holdings,Mitsubishi Materials' Group seen retaining forecasts of declining 2017 profit,sales when April-June qtr earnings are announced - Nikkei.  Full Article

DOWA HOLDINGS lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

DOWA HOLDINGS CO LTD:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 418,000 million yen from 445,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 38,500 million yen from 42,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 38,500 million yen from 42,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast to 22,500 million yen from 27,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 76.03 yen from 91.24 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 448.91 billion yen, net income of 27.58 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the mental price decrease and slow pace in growth in China and Southeast Asian countries are the main reasons for the forecast.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

DOWA Holdings Co Ltd News

UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y

* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec

» More 5714.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials