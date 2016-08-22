Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fujikura to merge with wire and cable production unit
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Fujikura <5803.T>: Says it will merge with an Aichi-based wholly owned subsidiary on Oct. 1 . Says the subsidiary is engaged in production and sale of wire and cable .Says the subsidiary will dissolve after merger.  Full Article

R&I affirms Fujikura's rating at "A" and says stable outlook
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Fujikura Ltd <5803.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Fujikura to retire 65,000,000 treasury shares
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Fujikura <5803.T>: Says it to retire 65 million shares (18 pct stake) of its common stock on May 18 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 295,863,421 shares after the retirement.  Full Article

Fujikura expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016; revises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

Fujikura Ltd:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 6.3 billion yen for FY ended March 2016.Says the loss is recorded for the business structure improvement expenses.Says the company decreased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 680,000 million yen from 690,000 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast remained at 32,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast remained at 25,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 11,000 million yen from 15,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to 35.95 yen from 48.86 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 682.77 billion yen, net income of 15.85 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the extraordinary loss is the main reason for the forecast.  Full Article

Fujikura completes share repurchase
Monday, 18 Apr 2016 

Fujikura Ltd:Completed repurchase of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 3.27 pct stake, by April 14.Shares repurchased at the price of 5,359,986,950 yen in total.  Full Article

Fujikura announces change of chairman and president
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 

Fujikura Ltd:Appoints Masahiko Ito as new president to succeed Yoichi Nagahama.Appoints Yoichi Nagahama as new chairman of the board.Effective April 1.  Full Article

Fujikura announces to repurchase shares
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 

Fujikura Ltd:To repurchase up to 10,000,000 shares, representing a 3.27 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 6,500,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from Feb. 23 to April 28.  Full Article

Fujikura subsidiary to set up joint venture with NetIG,LLC
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

Fujikura Ltd:Subsidiary America Fujikura Ltd. to set up joint venture AFL IG, LLC, with NetIG,LLC, in U.S, on Dec. 1.AFL to hold 65 pct stake in the JV, with capital of $161 mln.  Full Article

