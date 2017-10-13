Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings sets up split preparatory company

Oct 13(Reuters) - Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd <5901.T>:Says it completed establishment of split preparatory company .Establishment plan was announced on July 31.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings' unit to sell stake in sub-subsidiary MPIB to Taisei Lamick

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd <5901.T> : Says its unit Toyo Seikan Co Ltd plans to sell entire 23.1 million shares (54.95 percent stake) in sub-subsidiary Malaysia Packaging Industry Berhad (MPIB) to Taisei Lamick Co Ltd <4994.T> in early September .Says transaction amount is 3,835,358RM (about 98 million yen).

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings unit sets up JV with Loi Hein Co., Ltd in Myanmar

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd <5901.T>: Says its unit Toyo Seikan Co Ltd set up a JV Yangon Can Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Myanmar, with a local company Loi Hein Co., Ltd. on July 4 . Says Yangon Can Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and sales of cans, with a registration capital of $9.5 million .Says Toyo Seikan Co Ltd and Loi Hein Co., Ltd. are holding 75.3 percent and 24.7 percent stake in the JV respectively.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings unit sets up cap JV in India

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings <5901.T>: Says unit set up a JV named NCC Crowns Private Limited, on Dec. 7, 2015 .Says JV is engaged in cap for beer and drink.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings says chairman to retire

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings <5901.T> : Says chairman Shunji Kaneko will no longer act as chairman and will be consultant .Says effective June 28.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings subsidiary to transfer customer engineering business to subsidiary

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd:Subsidiary TOYO SEIKAN CO.,LTD. to transfer customer engineering business to its wholly owned subsidiary TOYO FOOD EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD. on June 1.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings announces integration with Hokkan Holdings

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd:To merge with Hokkan Holdings, via stock swap, effective April 1, 2017.Details to be determined.Hokkan Holdings to delist from stock exchanges.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings subsidiary Toyo Kohan announces outcome of second round takeover bid for shares of Fuji Technica & Miyazu

Toyo Kohan Co Ltd:Says Toyo Kohan Co Ltd acquired 1,766,333 shares of Fuji Technica & Miyazu (target company) during the period from Feb. 24 to April 6.Acquisition price at 930 yen per share.Settlement date is April 13.Says the acquirer will hold 99.02 pct voting rights in the target company after the transaction.Latest plan was disclosed on Feb. 23 and this is the part of the plan was disclosed on Oct. 6, 2015.

Toyo Seikan Group completes liquidation of China-based unit

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd:Completes liquidation of its wholly owned China-based unit which has been engaged in manufacture and sale of 2-piece cans for drinking use, on March 11.