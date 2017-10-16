Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd <600030.SS>6030.HK:Says Sept net profit at 869.6 million yuan ($131.98 million).

Citic Securities Co Ltd <600030.SS><6030.HK> :Says Oct net profit at 736.4 million yuan ($108.99 million).

Citic Securities Co Ltd <600030.SS><6030.HK> :Says Sept net profit at 706.2 million yuan ($105.90 million).

Citic Securities Co Ltd <600030.SS><6030.HK> :Says August net profit at 533.8 million yuan ($79.91 million).

Far East Horizon Ltd <3360.HK>: Discloseable transactions disposal of underlying assets <3360.HK> . IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchaser entered into the IFEL assets disposal agreement . FETJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchaser entered into the FETJ assets disposal agreement . IFEL assets disposal agreement for consideration of RMB2.21 billion . Consideration of RMB874 million for FETJ disposal . FETJ has conditionally agreed to sell and the purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the FETJ underlying assets .Purchaser is CITIC Securities Company Limited.

CITIC Securities Co Ltd <600030.SS><6030.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 58 percent y/y at 5.2 billion yuan ($781.80 million).

CITIC Securities Company Limited <600030.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on Aug. 18 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 19 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 19.

CITIC Securities Company Limited <600030.SS>: Says it issues the seventh tranche of short-term financing bills for 2016 worth 5 billion yuan .Says the bills are each with price and par value of 100 yuan, a term of 91 days and an interest rate of 2.58 percent, with maturity date of Nov. 3.

Citic Securities Co Ltd <600030.SS><6030.HK> :Says net profit at 946.6 million yuan ($142.56 million) in July.

CITIC Securities Co Ltd <600030.SS>: Preliminary financial data for the half year of 2016 <6030.HK> . HY net profit attributable RMB5.32 billion versus RMB 12.47 billion . For HY 2016 operating revenue RMB18.16 billion versus RMB31.11 billion .