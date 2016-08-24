Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T>:Says it plans to start financing business towards small and medium sized firms, since the summer of 2017.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T>:Says the co plans to sell wholly owned unit Yuko Yuko Corp to a Tokyo-based holding company for 20.2 billion yen.

USG People NV :USG people completes delisting.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable.

Nikkei: Recruit Holdings intends to double its revenue from overseas staffing services following recent acquisition of a Dutch Peer - Nikkei .Recruit Holdings Co sees staffing operations abroad eventually generating annual revenue of 1 trillion Yen ($9.63 billion) - Nikkei.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T> : Says the company raised stake in the Netherlands-based firm USG People N.V., to 98.68 percent after this additional round takeover bid, from June 2 to June 15, at 17.50 euro per share .Says the company aims to fully acquire USG People, therefore squeeze out procedures for the remaining shares will be started.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd <6098.T> : Says the company acquires 76.9 million shares (94.85 percent stake) in the Netherlands-based firm USG People N.V. which is engaged in comprehensive temporary employee placement business, from April 1 to May 30, at 17.50 euro per share, with settlement date on June 7 . Says the company to up stake in USG People to 94.85 percent from 0 percent after this round of takeover bid .According to the previous plan, the company aims to fully acquire entire shares in USG People, therefore an additional round of takeover bid will be offered from June 2 to June 15, for the rest shares of USG People.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd:To start takeover bid for shares of USG People from April 1 until May 30.Offering price at 17.50 euro per share.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd:Aims to fully acquire 81,118,761 shares in USG People NV for 1,897 mln yen in total within the period from April, 2016 to June 2016.Says Start Holding B.V., Start People B.V., Unique N.V., Start People N.V., USG People Interservices N.V. and USG People France SAS will be the specified subsidiaries after the acquisition.