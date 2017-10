Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Merchants Securities sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities Co Ltd <600999.SS>:Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 percent .

China Merchants Securities issues 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 4.5 bln yuan

Oct 17(Reuters) - China Merchants Securities Co Ltd <600999.SS>:Says it issued 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 4.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.78 percent .

China Merchants Securities posts Sept net profit at 424.0 million yuan

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Merchants Securities Co Ltd <600999.SS>6099.HK:Says Sept net profit at 424.0 million yuan ($64.34 million).

China Merchants Securities' Oct net profit at 459.7 mln yuan

China Merchants Securities Co Ltd <600999.SS> :Says Oct net profit at 459.7 million yuan ($68.03 million).

China Merchants Securities Co makes global offering of 891.3 mln H shares<600999.SS>

China Merchants Securities Co Ltd <600999.SS>: Global offering of 891.3 million H shares at maximum offer price of HK$12.78 per H share .

China Merchants Securities to pay 2016 H1 div on Sept. 29

China Merchants Securities Co Ltd <600999.SS> : Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.54 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2016 H1 as a record of Sept. 28 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sept. 29 and the dividend will be paid on Sept. 29.

China Merchants Securities' August net profit 594.8 mln yuan

China Merchants Securities <600999.SS> :Says August net profit 594.8 million yuan ($89.08 million).

China Shipping Haisheng unloaded shares in China Merchants Securities

China Shipping Haisheng Co Ltd <600896.SS> :Says it has unloaded 34.6 million shares in China Merchants Securities <600999.SS> for 617.9 million yuan ($92.52 million) on Aug 26.