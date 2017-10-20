Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kangda International Environmental buys back 500,000 shares

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>:Purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of co at highest & lowest prices of HK$2.01 and HK$1.99 per share respectively.

Kangda International Environmental Co's unit to buy 100 pct stake in Sichuan Weiyuan Hefeng Bioengineering Co

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>:Indirect unit to buy 100 percent stake in Sichuan Weiyuan Hefeng Bioengineering Company from Jiang Shiming for RMB100.3 million.

Kangda International Environmental say unit received notice from Shandong Lucheng Bidding

Kangda International Environmental <6136.HK> : Unit received notice from Shandong Lucheng Bidding that Kangda Group has been awarded project contract in relation to new construction PPP project . Wishes to state that no forecast or prediction of profits of group has been made with respect to project .Project will adopt a model of built-operate-transfer with total investment of RMB808 million.

Kangda International updates on Sept. treatment capacity

Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>:As at 30 Sept, company's treatment capacity for executed concession agreements was approximately 2.919 million tonnes per day.

Kangda International Environmental Co updates on Bianyuan wastewater treatment plant

Kangda International Environmental Company Limited <6136.HK> : Kangda Env-business Update - Shandong Province Feicheng City Bianyuan Wastewater Treatment Plant Tot Project . Kangda group shall be exclusively responsible for operation and maintenance of target project . Consideration for transfer of concession right under concession agreement was rmb30 million . People's Government Of Bianyuan County and Kangda Group entered into concession agreement .Consideration for transfer of concession right under concession agreement was rmb30 million.

Kangda International Environmental Company says unit enters equity transfer agreement<6136.HK>

Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>: Says deal for consideration of RMB450 mln . Kangda env-discloseable and connected transaction the acquisition of 15% equity interests in the target company <6136.hk> . Purchaser entered into the equity transfer agreement . Unit agreed to acquire the 15% equity interests held by the vendor in the target company .

Kangda International Environmental Co says HY revenue RMB902.2 million, up 15 pct<6136.HK>

Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>: The board did not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30june2016. . HY revenue was approximately RMB902.2 million, representing an increase of approximately 15% . Says HY profit for the period RMB 122 million versus RMB 141.4 million .

Kangda International Environmental announces participation in water supply and drainage PPP project<6136.HK>

Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>: Business update - participation in the water supply and drainage ppp project in the urban area of rushan city . Rushan city housing and urban-rural construction bureau and project co entered into ppp project agreement and operation service agreement . Pursuant to operation service agreement, project co shall provide services of wastewater treatment, sludge treatment, watercourse operation . Agreement in respect of the ppp project for water supply and drainage in the urban area of rushan city, after a public tender process .

Kangda International Environmental says resignation of Li Gang as CFO<6136.HK>

Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>: Resignation of chief financial officer and appointment of deputy chief financial officer <6136.HK> . Li Gang resigned as the chief financial officer . Li Zhaoliang was appointed as the deputy chief financial officer of the company with effect from 10 August 2016 .

Kangda International Environmental announces operation data for wastewater projects<6136.HK>

Kangda International Environmental Company Ltd <6136.HK>: Operation data for wastewater projects of the company <6136.HK> . As at 31 July, treatment capacity for executed concession agreements was about 2.879 million tonnes per day, growth of about 12.8% .