Harbin Bank Co Ltd <6138.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <6138.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders of bank RMB 2.42 billion versus RMB 2.10 billion a year ago . For the first half of 2016, net interest spread and net interest margin of the bank were 2.49% and 2.68%, respectively. . HY net interest income RMB 5.41 billion versus RMB 4.45 billion a year ago . Did not intend to distribute any interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2016 .