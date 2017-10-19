Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments And Management ‍says Tang Yong is appointed as CEO​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments And Management Ltd <6139.HK>:Tang Yong has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer​.‍Zhang Hui to resign from position of chief executive officer​.

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management says total occupancy for three quarters 75.9 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments And Management Ltd <6139.HK>::Total occupancy for first three quarters 75.9 percent versus 69.3 percent a year ago‍​.

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management says Shanghai Property Management enters framework agreement<6139.HK>

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd <6139.HK>: Hotel-ss-continuing connected transactions in relation to Sinochem International Plaza <6139.HK> . Shanghai Property Management and Sinochem International entered into the sinochem property management framework agreement .

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management HY net profit HK$252.0 mln vs HK$224.2 mln<6139.HK>

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd <6139.HK>: Hotel-ss-interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <6139.HK> . HY revenue hk$1.44 billion versus hk$1.51 billion year ago . HY net profit hk$252.0 million versus hk$224.2 million . Have resolved to declare an interim distribution of hk19.50 cents per share stapled unit for six months ended 30 June 2016 .

Jinmao China Investments says entered into the decoration services framework agreement<6139.HK>

Jinmao China Investments Holdings Ltd <6139.HK>: Inv-ss-continuing connected transaction in relation to the decoration services framework agreement with Shanghai decoration <6139.HK> . Says company and Shanghai decoration entered into the decoration services framework agreement . Decoration services framework agreement are expected to increase the revenue and profitability of the group .

Jinmao China Investments Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit guidance

Jinmao China Investments Holdings Ltd:Expects to record a substantial increase in the profit attributable to the holders of share stapled units for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result mainly due to the significant decrease in the fair value gains on investment properties.