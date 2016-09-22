Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co updates on JV agreement

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co: Langfang vast, entered into investment agreement with shunfeng airport investment . Investment agreement with shunfeng airport investment relating to formation of joint venture . Joint venture will be engaged in design, development and construction of freight logistics center . Profit east, celestial ocean, wang jianjun and ms. Zhao ying entered into spa . Profit east agrees to sell and celestial ocean agrees to buy sale shares at consideration of hk$2.88 per share .Registered capital of joint venture is expected to be rmb100 million.

China VAST updates on loan for reconstruction project in Hebei province<6166.HK>

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd <6166.HK>: Discloseable and connected transactions relating to the entrusted loan for a reconstruction project in langfang, Hebei province <6166.HK> . Says entrusted loan will be in the amount of RMB999.3 million . Entrusted loan is granted to sheng shi tonghui for a 5-year term at an interest rate of 8.2% per annum . China vast industrial urban development -co, sheng shi tonghui, langfang vast, langfang city property and pingan uob entered into cooperation framework agreement . Industrial urban- purpose of loan to providing funding for payment of costs associated with the reconstruction project at longhe hi-tech industrial park .

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd issues fy 2015 profit warning

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd:Expects a decrease of not more than 30% in consolidated profit attributable for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result due to temporary delay of land sales.