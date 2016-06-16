Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: proposed acquisition of 5.65% of the issued share capital of sino partner global limited <6168.HK> . Says the company and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendor . Consideration price in respect of the purchase by the co of 410 shares in the target company will be hk$96 million .

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: Discloseable transaction - proposed acquisition of 5.65% of the issued share capital of sino partner global limited <6168.HK> . Consideration price in respect of purchase by company of 410 shares in the target company will be hk$96 million . Says company and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Says deal with ideal team ventures limited as vendor .

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: Says unit, u-ton sa, and fibreco entered into the iru frame agreement . Says total project value of up to ZAR 200 million . As per agreement, ton sa shall grant to fibreco an exclusive right of use of minimum of 6 pairs of fibre in the ducts and/or sub duct tubes . Says agreement terms of 10 years commencing on the respective agreed dates for each of the metro and access networks .

China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: Issue of 11% guaranteed note in the principal amount of hk$50 mln due 2018; and 8% guaranteed convertible bond in the principal amount of hk$50 mln due 2018 <6168.HK> . Issuer entered into subscription agreement with subscriber .