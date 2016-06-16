China U-Ton Holdings Ltd (6168.HK)
0.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.03 (+3.16%)
HK$0.95
HK$0.96
HK$1.05
HK$0.96
8,045,000
2,894,264
HK$1.80
HK$0.79
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China U-Ton Holdings updates on acquisition of 5.65% interest in Sino Partner Global<6168.HK>
China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: proposed acquisition of 5.65% of the issued share capital of sino partner global limited <6168.HK> . Says the company and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendor . Consideration price in respect of the purchase by the co of 410 shares in the target company will be hk$96 million . Full Article
China U-Ton proposes acquisition of 5.65% of issued share capital of Sino Partner Global Ltd<6168.HK>
China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: Discloseable transaction - proposed acquisition of 5.65% of the issued share capital of sino partner global limited <6168.HK> . Consideration price in respect of purchase by company of 410 shares in the target company will be hk$96 million . Says company and the purchaser entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Says deal with ideal team ventures limited as vendor . Full Article
China U Ton says unit and Fibreco entered into IRU frame agreement<6168.HK>
China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: Says unit, u-ton sa, and fibreco entered into the iru frame agreement . Says total project value of up to ZAR 200 million . As per agreement, ton sa shall grant to fibreco an exclusive right of use of minimum of 6 pairs of fibre in the ducts and/or sub duct tubes . Says agreement terms of 10 years commencing on the respective agreed dates for each of the metro and access networks . Full Article
China U-Ton to issue bond and note each in principal amount of HK$50 mln<6168.HK>
China U-Ton Holdings Ltd <6168.HK>: Issue of 11% guaranteed note in the principal amount of hk$50 mln due 2018; and 8% guaranteed convertible bond in the principal amount of hk$50 mln due 2018 <6168.HK> . Issuer entered into subscription agreement with subscriber . Full Article
BRIEF-China U-ton Holdings expects to record HY net loss attributable
* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to shareholders of company for six-month period ended 30 June 2017