Everbright Securities issues 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 bln yuan

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS>:Says it issued 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 5.7 billion yuan.Says bonds had two types, three-year bonds worth 4.1 billion yuan and coupon rate of 4.8 percent, five-year bonds worth 1.6 billion yuan and coupon rate of 4.9 percent .

Everbright Securities says revenue in Sept is RMB745.7 million ​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS>:Sept revenue RMB745.7 million ​.Sept net profit RMB349.7 million.

Everbright Securities says listing of 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds on Oct. 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS> ::* Says listing of 3 billion yuan worth 2017 first tranche non-public short-term corporate bonds on Oct. 10.

Everbright Securities Jan-Sept Net profit RMB 2.39 billion vs RMB 6 billion

Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS>: Jan-Sept profit attributable to shareholders rmb 2.39 billion versus rmb 6 billion .9 month operating income rmb6.45 billion versus rmb12.35 billion.

Everbright Securities' Sept net profit at 277.5 mln yuan

Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS> :Says sept net profit at 277.5 million yuan ($41.61 million).

Everbright Securities' August net profit 195.4 mln yuan

Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS><6178.HK> :Says August net profit at 195.4 million yuan ($29.26 million).

CSCEC Capital buys Everbright Securities' shares - HKEx filing

Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS><6178.HK> :CSCEC Capital (Hong Kong) has bought 110 million H-shares in Everbright Securities at HK$12.68 per share, taking holdings to 16.18 percent - HKEx disclosure.

Everbright Securities' H1 net profit down, plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital

Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS> : Says H1 net profit down 69.0 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($224.62 million) .Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by up to HK$3.0 billion ($386.78 million).

Everbright Securities says dealings in H shares on Hong Kong stock exchange expected to commence on Aug 18<601788.SS>

Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS>: Dealings in the h shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 18 August, 2016. . Reference is made to the announcement of the company dated 8 August, 2016 . Offer price determined at hk$12.68 per h share .

Everbright Securities posts net profit of 295 mln yuan in July

Everbright Securities Co Ltd <601788.SS> :Says July net profit at 295 million yuan ($44.43 million).