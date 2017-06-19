Edition:
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)

6178.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,304JPY
7:31am IST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
¥1,300
Open
¥1,304
Day's High
¥1,307
Day's Low
¥1,302
Volume
5,845,700
Avg. Vol
9,788,278
52-wk High
¥1,590
52-wk Low
¥1,222

Japan Post Bank receives approval regarding development of new business
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 

June 19 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd <7182.T>:* Says it received approval regarding development of new bank business, from the commissioner of the Financial Services Agency and Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, on June 19 .* Says it will mainly develop loans related business, asset management business and other bank related business .  Full Article

Japan Post Insurance receives approval regarding development of new insurance business
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 

June 19 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd <7181.T>:* Says it received approval regarding development of new insurance business, from the commissioner of the Financial Services Agency and Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, on June 19 .* Says it will mainly develop whole life insurance, fixed term annuity insurance and disaster special contract related new business .  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings to sell its internet payment unit to GMO Internet Group - Nikkei
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Nikkei: Japan Post Holdings will sell an online payment service operation that has failed to attract customers amid competition from big e-commerce co's - Nikkei . Japan Post Holdings projects a net profit of 12 billion yen ($119 million) for the year ending in March - Nikkei . As Part Of Japan Post Deal To Unload Internet Payment Unit,GMO'S Payment Service Unit Will Take Over The Business,Japan Post Finance Will Be Liquidated - Nikkei .The Japan Post Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust bank group will take on japan post finance employees after divestiture of Japan Post Finance - Nikkei.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings announces change of president
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Appoints Masatsugu Nagato as president to replace Taizo Nishimura.Effective April 1.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Completes repurchase of 383,306,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 730,964,542,000 yen in total, on Dec. 3.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.  Full Article

Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 383,306,000 shares of its common stock on Dec. 3.Share repurchase price is 1,907 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 2.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.  Full Article

Japan Post to invest funds from future group share sales for growth: CEO

TOKYO Japan Post Holdings will use proceeds from future share sales of its financial units on growth measures including on acquisitions, rather than giving money back to shareholders, its CEO said on Friday.

