Oct 13 (Reuters) - Qingdao Port International Co <6198.HK>:Acceptance by China Securities Regulatory Commission of application materials for the proposed A share offering.Received a letter of acceptance issued by CSRC for co's A share offersing ‍​.

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd <6198.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <6198.HK> . HY net profit attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB1.20 billion, representing an increase of 10.4% . No interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 has been proposed by the board . HY revenue was RMB4.12 billion representing an increase of 15.7% as compared to the same period of last year . In the second half of 2016, the group will actively respond to the external situation of economic growth slowdown . We will enhance capital operation ability with the full license layout of Qingdao finance .

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd <6198.HK>: Resolved to change accounting standard of international financial statements of co to China accounting standards for business enterprises .

Qingdao Port International Co Ltd:Co's subsidiaries entered into two asset transfer agreements with the subsidiaries of QDP, the controlling shareholder of the Co.North Third Jetty Asset Transfer Agreement entered into between DMT, unit of Co and QDP Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QDP.North Third Jetty Asset Transfer Agreement in relation to purchase of the North Third Jetty Asset by DMT from QDP Investment.Tugboats Asset Transfer Agreement entered into between SVITZER Tug, a non-wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and QPIS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QDP.Tugboats Asset Transfer Agreement in relation with the purchase of the Tugboats Asset by SVITZER Tug from QPIS.DMT has agreed to purchase the North Third Jetty Asset from QDP Investment at a consideration of RMB59,787,000.SVITZER Tug has agreed to purchase the Tugboats Asset from QPIS at a consideration of RMB206,934,000.