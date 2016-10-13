Edition:
Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)

6301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,579JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥79 (+2.26%)
Prev Close
¥3,500
Open
¥3,550
Day's High
¥3,584
Day's Low
¥3,548
Volume
3,975,200
Avg. Vol
3,514,709
52-wk High
¥3,584
52-wk Low
¥2,131

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Joy Global: Merger deal with Komatsu receives early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Komatsu Ltd <6301.T>:Joy Global Inc - on October 12, 2016, merger deal with Komatsu received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act.  Full Article

Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

: Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei .Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei.  Full Article

Joy Global says Komatsu to pay co $150 mln if deal terminated
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Joy Global Inc :If merger terminated, Komatsu to pay co termination fee of $150 million in cash.  Full Article

Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Joy Global : Board unanimously approved merger agreement under which subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd will buy Joy Global in all-cash transaction .Komatsu intends to operate Joy Global as a separate subsidiary of Komatsu.  Full Article

Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire shares of Komatsu House from Komatsu
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd:Says Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire 11,866,000 shares of Tokyo-based company Komatsu House from Komatsu.Says Nissei Build Kogyo to hold 85 pct voting rights (11,866,000 shares) in Komatsu House after transaction, up from 0 pct.Transaction price 5,650 mln yen (including advisory cost).Planned effective April 28.  Full Article

Mitsui & Co Ltd to transfer stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 

Mitsui & Co Ltd:To transfer 60 pct stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd.  Full Article

