Hitachi Construction Machinery extends ToB period for shares of Bradken
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co once again extends ToB period for shares of Bradken Ltd
Hitachi Construction Machinery starts ToB for shares of Bradken at A$3.25 per share
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>:Says it starts ToB for shares of Bradken Ltd
Bradken unanimously recommends takeover offer from Hitachi Construction Machinery Co
Bradken Ltd
Hitachi Construction: to buy Bradken for 689 mln Australian dollars
Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Co <6305.T> says:. Full Article
Hitachi Construction Machinery sees Indian sales growth of 43 pct for FY ending in March - Nikkei
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:Hitachi Construction Machinery forecasts Indian sales growth of 43% to 57.8 billion yen for the fiscal year ending in march - Nikkei. Full Article
Hitachi Construction Machinery corrects year-end dividend issue for FY 2016
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 10 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date May 31 instead of May 23. Full Article
Hitachi Construction Machinery to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 10 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date May 23. Full Article
Hitachi Construction Machinery announces result of early-retirement program
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:Says 489 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Sep. 29, 2015.Effective period of retirement is from Jan. 20 to March 20.A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants.Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance. Full Article
Hitachi Construction Machinery to transfer wheel loader business to unit KCM
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:To transfer wheel loader development and manufacturing business, to unit KCM.Effective April 1. Full Article
Hitachi Construction Machinery amends consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend for FY 2016
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 760,000 million yen from 780,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees operating profit forecast at 30,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of pre-tax profit forecast to 19,500 million yen from 21,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 9,500 million yen from 13,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 44.68 yen from 61.15 yen.Comments the sales decrease of construction equipment and mining machines is the main reason for the forecast.Amending year-end dividend forecast to an undetermined value for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was 30 yen per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Iridium Communications enters into new agreement with Hitachi Construction Machinery
* Iridium Communications- announced new long-term agreement with global coverage & reliability of iridium network to Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: