Ezra Holdings responds to article "Japanese duo warn of impairments on stakes in Emas Chiyoda Subsea"

Ezra Holdings Ltd : Refers to article titled "Japanese duo warn of impairments on stakes in Emas Chiyoda Subsea" published in Business Times . Co's investment in, shareholders loan to and inter-company balances owed by ECS Group amounts to US$170 million . Clarifies that co is assessing impact of writedown and anticipated downgrade of investments in ECS and subsidiaries . "Board wishes to clarify that company has no dispute with Bibby Offshore" . "Bibby Offshore's claims are against ECS, which company does not control" . Refers to article "Ezra in choppy waters as trade claims pile up" published in Straits Time on 2 February . Will continue to work with advisors to review all options to restructure businesses, operations and balance sheet . Article in Straits Times states subsea services provider Bibby Offshore had filed for arbitration against Emas Chiyoda Subsea, claiming it is owed a US$14.7 million . Also assessing impact of loans extended to ECS Group by its joint venture partners, Chiyoda Corp and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha . Had recorded a net current liability position of US$887.2 million for financial year ended 31 August 2016 . Emas-Amc had defaulted on payment of charter hire for october 2016, due for payment on 30 November 2016.

Ezra says EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium secures $1.6 bln contract from Saudi Aramco<6366.T>

Ezra Holdings Limited : EMAS Chiyoda subsea consortium clinches US$1.6 billion contract from Saudi Aramco . Consortium of EMAS Chiyoda subsea and Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) awarded US$1.6 billion EPCI project in the Arabian gulf . Deal will see EMAS Chiyoda subsea and LTHE provide integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services .Deal will see EMAS Chiyoda subsea and LTHE provide services for development of second phase of the Hasbah offshore gas field.

Chiyoda seen winning 100 bln yen LNG plant order in Indonesia - Nikkei

Nikkei: Chiyoda seen winning LNG plant order in Indonesia; order will likely be worth roughly 100 billion yen in all - Nikkei . Chiyoda's Indonesia plant expected to go onstream in 2020 with annual output capacity of 3.8 mln tons - Nikkei .LNG produced at Chiyoda's Indonesia plant will be sold to Indonesia's state-owned utility, Japan's Kansai Electric Power - Nikkei.

Chiyoda expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016

Chiyoda Corp:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 4,500 million yen recorded as impairment loss in UK-based unit for the fiscal year ending March 2016.

Chiyoda lowers consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Chiyoda Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 580,000 mln yen from 600,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 11,000 mln yen from 20,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 14,500 mln yen from 22,00 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 2,500 mln yen from 12,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 9.65 yen from 46.33 yen.Says that increased cost and loss in unit as main reason for the forecast.Says it lowered year-end dividend forecast to 8 yen per share from 14 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.