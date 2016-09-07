Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daikin Industries will build a commercial air conditioning equipment plant in Malaysia - Nikkei

: Daikin Industries will build a commercial air conditioning equipment plant in Malaysia - Nikkei . Daikin Industries' plant will be constructed on outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, with initial investment projected to top 3 bln yen ($29.3 mln)- Nikkei . Daikin Industries' new factory to produce large air conditioning units beginning in 2018 for installation in airports, commercial facilities - Nikkei Source [ID:nNen518XcM] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Daikin Industries will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 - Nikkei

: Daikin Industries Ltd will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 that will serve as call center - Nikkei . Daikin industries ltd will spend about 5 billion yen ($50 million) on the Central Ho Chi Minh city facility - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/2aXSmG1) Further company coverage: [6367.T ] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

R&I affirms Daikin Industries Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Daikin Industries Ltd <6367.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Daikin Industries unit buys Zanotti for 98 mln euro

Daikin Industries Ltd <6367.T>: Says it acquired Italy commercial refrigeration and cold storage equipment manufacturer Zanotti S.p.A via subsidiary Daikin Europe N.V. on July 5 .Says transaction price 98 million euro.

Daikin Industries to add A/C compressor plant in Thailand - Nikkei<6367.T>

Nikkei : Daikin Industries to boost production capacity for compressors at an existing site in Thailand;to invest $49.3 million - Nikkei . Daikin Industries plans to lift air conditioner sales in Asia and oceania by 30% from fiscal 2015 to 380 billion yen in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei . Daikin Industries plans to increase its sales in vietnam by around 70% to 1 million a year by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei .

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES completes full acquisition of Flanders Holdings

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD:Completes full acquisition of 100 pct stake in Flanders Holdings LLC. for $ 430 million on April 27.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES to buy Zanotti S.p.A via unit

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD:Says it planned to buy Italy commercial refrigeration and cold storage equipment manufacturer Zanotti S.p.A via subsidiary Daikin Europe N.V.Transaction price 98 mln euro (or about 12.3 bln yen).Transaction planned effective in the end of June.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES to buy 100 pct stake in Flanders Holdings

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD:To buy 100 pct stake in Flanders Holdings LLC. from Insight Equity Holdings LLC. via its unit American Air Filter Company Inc, for $ 430 million, in April.

TOTECH to fully acquire Fukuoka-based firm from DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

TOTECH CORP:To fully acquire a Fukuoka-based firm engaged in sale of air-condition included machinery from DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD for 1,000 million yen on April 1.