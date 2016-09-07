Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Daikin Industries will build a commercial air conditioning equipment plant in Malaysia - Nikkei
Wednesday, 7 Sep 2016 

: Daikin Industries will build a commercial air conditioning equipment plant in Malaysia - Nikkei . Daikin Industries' plant will be constructed on outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, with initial investment projected to top 3 bln yen ($29.3 mln)- Nikkei . Daikin Industries' new factory to produce large air conditioning units beginning in 2018 for installation in airports, commercial facilities - Nikkei Source [ID:nNen518XcM] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Daikin Industries will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 - Nikkei
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

: Daikin Industries Ltd will establish new offices in Vietnam in 2018 that will serve as call center - Nikkei . Daikin industries ltd will spend about 5 billion yen ($50 million) on the Central Ho Chi Minh city facility - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/2aXSmG1) Further company coverage: [6367.T ] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

R&I affirms Daikin Industries Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Daikin Industries Ltd <6367.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Daikin Industries unit buys Zanotti for 98 mln euro
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Daikin Industries Ltd <6367.T>: Says it acquired Italy commercial refrigeration and cold storage equipment manufacturer Zanotti S.p.A via subsidiary Daikin Europe N.V. on July 5 .Says transaction price 98 million euro.  Full Article

Daikin Industries to add A/C compressor plant in Thailand - Nikkei<6367.T>
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Nikkei : Daikin Industries to boost production capacity for compressors at an existing site in Thailand;to invest $49.3 million - Nikkei . Daikin Industries plans to lift air conditioner sales in Asia and oceania by 30% from fiscal 2015 to 380 billion yen in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei . Daikin Industries plans to increase its sales in vietnam by around 70% to 1 million a year by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei .  Full Article

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES completes full acquisition of Flanders Holdings
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD:Completes full acquisition of 100 pct stake in Flanders Holdings LLC. for $ 430 million on April 27.  Full Article

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES to buy Zanotti S.p.A via unit
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD:Says it planned to buy Italy commercial refrigeration and cold storage equipment manufacturer Zanotti S.p.A via subsidiary Daikin Europe N.V.Transaction price 98 mln euro (or about 12.3 bln yen).Transaction planned effective in the end of June.  Full Article

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES to buy 100 pct stake in Flanders Holdings
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD:To buy 100 pct stake in Flanders Holdings LLC. from Insight Equity Holdings LLC. via its unit American Air Filter Company Inc, for $ 430 million, in April.  Full Article

TOTECH to fully acquire Fukuoka-based firm from DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 

TOTECH CORP:To fully acquire a Fukuoka-based firm engaged in sale of air-condition included machinery from DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD for 1,000 million yen on April 1.  Full Article

BRIEF-Daikin Industries plans to double its vendor network in India- Nikkei

* Daikin Industries plans to double its vendor network in India to 10,000 stores by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei

