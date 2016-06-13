Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NTN Corp expects 40 bln Yen of capital expenditures for year ending March 2017 - Nikkei

Nikkei: Ntn Corp is expected to pour 40 billion Yen ($376 million) into capital expenditures for the year ending March 2017 -Nikkei .NTN Corp will spend about 3 billion Yen to build a heat treatment plant by next March in Ishikawa Prefecture - Nikkei.

NTN announces lawsuit filed by Peugeot S.A. included 20 firms

NTN CORP:Announces lawsuit with Competition Appeal Tribunal filed by Peugeot S.A. included 20 firms (plaintiffs) against the company included 8 bearings makers (defendants), due to the action against the European competition law.Says the plaintiffs claim a compensation for damages of 507.8 million euro.

NTN announces notification of judgment for the appeal for the antimonopoly act on bearings

NTN CORP:Says on March 22 Tokyo High Court affirmed the judgment of Tokyo District Court for violation of the Japan Antimonopoly Act with respect to the domestic sales of bearings.Says NTN appealed to the Supreme Court on the same day.

NTN lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

NTN CORP:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 718,000 million yen from 725,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 48,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 38,000 million yen from 45,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 15,000 million yen from 31,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 28.21 yen from 58.29 yen.Says sales decrease, foreign exchange loss are the main reasons.

NTN announces merger between subsidiaries

NTN CORP:Says its subsidiary NTN Powder Metal Corporation. to merge with Nippon Kagaku Yakin Co., Ltd. on Dec. 1, to enhance the development ability and improve the development speed for the new products, and the new company is named as NTN Advanced Materials Corporation.

NTN subsidiary announces result of arbitration

NTN CORP:Receives final verdict on Nov. 9, regarding bearing defects issues dispute between its subsidiary NTN-SNR ROULEMENTS and Volvo Powertrain AB.NTN-SNR was ordered to pay $94.2 mln as damages to Volvo Powertrain AB.