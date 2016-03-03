Edition:
Jtekt Corp (6473.T)

6473.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,716JPY
7:33am IST
Change (% chg)

¥32 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
¥1,684
Open
¥1,716
Day's High
¥1,720
Day's Low
¥1,694
Volume
934,100
Avg. Vol
1,380,057
52-wk High
¥2,000
52-wk Low
¥1,412

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JTEKT announces change of chairman
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 

JTEKT Corp:Appoints Seiichi Sudo as new chairman of the board of the co to replace Atsushi Niimi, effective on June 28.  Full Article

Jtekt Corp News

BRIEF- Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen

* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total

