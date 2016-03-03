Jtekt Corp (6473.T)
6473.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,716JPY
7:33am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JTEKT announces change of chairman
JTEKT Corp:Appoints Seiichi Sudo as new chairman of the board of the co to replace Atsushi Niimi, effective on June 28. Full Article
BRIEF- Jtekt acquires shares of Sona Koyo Steering Systems for 14.8 bln yen
* Says it acquired 50.4 percent stake in India-based firm Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd for 14.8 billion yen in total