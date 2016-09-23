Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yaskawa Electric to buy business unit from Wärtsilä Norway via unit

Yaskawa Electric Corp <6506.T> :Says co enters into contract to buy a business unit (ship-used drive products development and manufacture segment) from Wärtsilä Norway AS, via co's wholly owned unit The Switch Engineering Oy.

R&I affirms YASKAWA Electric's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on YASKAWA Electric Corp at "A-".Rating outlook stable.

YASKAWA Electric unit to buy 35 pct stake in Doolim Robotics

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Korea unit to buy 35 pct stake in Korea-based firm Doolim Robotics, which is engaged in painting and sealing robot system, for 28 bln won, in late April.

YASKAWA Electric announces change of president

YASKAWA Electric Corp:Appoints Junji Tsuda, who is the chairman of the co, as new president and chairman of the board of the company, to succeed former president Hiroshi Ogasawara.Change effective on March 21.