Edition:
India

NEC Corp (6701.T)

6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,155JPY
7:34am IST
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
¥3,105
Open
¥3,110
Day's High
¥3,160
Day's Low
¥3,110
Volume
517,300
Avg. Vol
810,506
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NEC receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

NEC Corp <6701.T>: Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on Feb. 15, due to violation of antimonopoly law . Says it was required to stop the misconducts .Says it was also required to pay surcharge of 240.65 million yen.  Full Article

Etherstack signs NEC Corp (Japan) licensing deal
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Etherstack Plc : Technology licensing contract with NEC Corporation . Etherstack signs NEC Corporation (Japan) licensing deal .Contract is expected to contribute approximately 60 million Japanese yen to Etherstack's 2016 revenues.  Full Article

Toyota Motor and NEC to join public-private initiative to develop core AI technology- Nikkei<6701.T><7203.T>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Nikkei: Toyota Motor and NEC to join public-private initiative to develop a core artificial intelligence technology- Nikkei . Government-backed Riken research institute's Center for Advanced Integrated Intelligence Research to open a research base September 1 in Tokyo - Nikkei . Science Ministry,oversees Riken,to seek about 10 billion yen for project in fiscal 2017 budget;participants expected to contribute hundreds of millions-Nikkei .  Full Article

NCS&A says two shareholders decreases voting rights in it
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

NCS&A CO LTD <9709.T>: Says a Japan-based co ZEN decreased voting rights in it to 9.67 percent from 13.48 percent . Says NEC Corp <6701.T> decreased voting rights in it to 8.38 percent from 12.32 percent .Says effective date on Aug. 1.  Full Article

NEC receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

NEC Corp <6701.T>: Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission due to violation of antimonopoly law in the transaction with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. . Says it was required to stop the misconducts .Says surcharge was forgiven.  Full Article

NEC to reduce some executive salaries for 1 month after FTC order
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

: NEC says to reduce some executive salaries for one month after FTC order . NEC says ordered by Japan Fair Trade Commission to pay penalties related to antitrust activities in dealing with Tepco.  Full Article

R&I affirms NEC‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

NEC Corp <6701.T>: Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on NEC at "A-" .Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

NEC to cut holding in PC joint venture Lenovo NEC Holdings B.V.
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

NEC <6701.T>: Says it will sell 44,100 common shares of JV Lenovo NEC Holdings B.V., on July 28 . Says the JV was set up with Lenovo Group Limited, in 2011 .Says it will take newly issued 42,700 subordinated stock(with voting rights) of the JV, and to hold 33.4 percent voting rights (4,900 shares), down from 49 percent (49,000 shares), after transaction.  Full Article

NEC to book about 20 bln yen special profit this FY from sale of part of Lenovo NEC Holdings stake
Friday, 1 Jul 2016 

: NEC: to book about 20 billion yen ($195 million) special profit this FY from sale of part of Lenovo NEC Holdings stake ($1 = 102.8000 yen).  Full Article

Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial expand into agriculture through rice farming JV - Nikkei
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Nikkei:Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will establish joint venture with farming business in Akita prefecture, Akita Bank and NEC Group - Nikkei.  Full Article

NEC Corp News

BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform

* Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform

» More 6701.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials