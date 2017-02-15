Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NEC receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order

NEC Corp <6701.T>: Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on Feb. 15, due to violation of antimonopoly law . Says it was required to stop the misconducts .Says it was also required to pay surcharge of 240.65 million yen.

Etherstack signs NEC Corp (Japan) licensing deal

Etherstack Plc : Technology licensing contract with NEC Corporation . Etherstack signs NEC Corporation (Japan) licensing deal .Contract is expected to contribute approximately 60 million Japanese yen to Etherstack's 2016 revenues.

Toyota Motor and NEC to join public-private initiative to develop core AI technology- Nikkei<6701.T><7203.T>

Nikkei: Toyota Motor and NEC to join public-private initiative to develop a core artificial intelligence technology- Nikkei . Government-backed Riken research institute's Center for Advanced Integrated Intelligence Research to open a research base September 1 in Tokyo - Nikkei . Science Ministry,oversees Riken,to seek about 10 billion yen for project in fiscal 2017 budget;participants expected to contribute hundreds of millions-Nikkei .

NCS&A says two shareholders decreases voting rights in it

NCS&A CO LTD <9709.T>: Says a Japan-based co ZEN decreased voting rights in it to 9.67 percent from 13.48 percent . Says NEC Corp <6701.T> decreased voting rights in it to 8.38 percent from 12.32 percent .Says effective date on Aug. 1.

NEC receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order

NEC Corp <6701.T>: Says it received cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission due to violation of antimonopoly law in the transaction with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. . Says it was required to stop the misconducts .Says surcharge was forgiven.

NEC to reduce some executive salaries for 1 month after FTC order

: NEC says to reduce some executive salaries for one month after FTC order . NEC says ordered by Japan Fair Trade Commission to pay penalties related to antitrust activities in dealing with Tepco.

R&I affirms NEC‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook

NEC Corp <6701.T>: Says rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on NEC at "A-" .Rating outlook stable.

NEC to cut holding in PC joint venture Lenovo NEC Holdings B.V.

NEC <6701.T>: Says it will sell 44,100 common shares of JV Lenovo NEC Holdings B.V., on July 28 . Says the JV was set up with Lenovo Group Limited, in 2011 .Says it will take newly issued 42,700 subordinated stock(with voting rights) of the JV, and to hold 33.4 percent voting rights (4,900 shares), down from 49 percent (49,000 shares), after transaction.

NEC to book about 20 bln yen special profit this FY from sale of part of Lenovo NEC Holdings stake

: NEC: to book about 20 billion yen ($195 million) special profit this FY from sale of part of Lenovo NEC Holdings stake ($1 = 102.8000 yen).

Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial expand into agriculture through rice farming JV - Nikkei

Nikkei:Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will establish joint venture with farming business in Akita prefecture, Akita Bank and NEC Group - Nikkei.