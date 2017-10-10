Edition:
India

Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)

6702.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

921JPY
7:37am IST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
¥910
Open
¥911
Day's High
¥921
Day's Low
¥911
Volume
4,748,000
Avg. Vol
9,686,398
52-wk High
¥921
52-wk Low
¥551

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp ::Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍agrees to purchase 30 percent incremental share of Fujitsu's 8-inch wafer fab in Aizu-Wakamatsu​.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍plans to increase stake to 60 percent by second half of 2018 and full ownership in first half of 2020​.  Full Article

Solekia announces result of takeover bid by Fujitsu
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23(Reuters) - Solekia Ltd <9867.T>:Says 357,765 shares of the company were offered in a takeover bid by Fujitsu Ltd <<<6702.T>>> from March 17 to May 22.Says Fujitsu failed to reach the lower limit of 735,236 shares that announced in takeover bid plan .  Full Article

Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK - Press Association
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

: Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK, its workers have been told - Press Association Further company coverage: [6702.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)).  Full Article

Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in Fujitsu, Lenovo JV - Nikkei
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

: In addition to necessary funding, the DBJ could offer expertise in business turnaround to proposed JV between Fujitsu's PC business and Lenovo Group - Nikkei .Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in proposed JV between Fujitsu's Personal Computer business and China's Lenovo Group - Nikkei.  Full Article

Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Japan's Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> says: report about its PC business not something it announced .considering various options for its PC business.  Full Article

Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business<0992.HK><6702.T>
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Japan's Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> says: report about its PC business not something it announced .considering various options for its PC business.  Full Article

Fujitsu to partner with Chinese group- Nikkei
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Nikkei- :Fujitsu will partner with Chinese group Shanghai Yidian to sell factory management systems in China- Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujitsu plans merger of three units on Nov. 1
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> : Says it plans to merge with three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fujitsu Systems East Limited, Fujitsu Systems West Limited and Fujitsu Mission Critical Systems Limited, effective on Nov. 1 .Says the three units will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing.  Full Article

Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings on supercomputers - Nikkei<6702.T>
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Nikkei:Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings to develop successor to Japan's k supercomputer with help of $1.24 billion in government funding - Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujitsu Ltd News

BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct

* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26

» More 6702.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials