Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership
Solekia announces result of takeover bid by Fujitsu
May 23(Reuters) - Solekia Ltd <9867.T>:Says 357,765 shares of the company were offered in a takeover bid by Fujitsu Ltd <<<6702.T>>> from March 17 to May 22.Says Fujitsu failed to reach the lower limit of 735,236 shares that announced in takeover bid plan . Full Article
Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK - Press Association
: Fujitsu planning "transformation programme" which will result in reduction of up to 1,800 jobs in UK, its workers have been told - Press Association Further company coverage: [6702.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)). Full Article
Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in Fujitsu, Lenovo JV - Nikkei
: In addition to necessary funding, the DBJ could offer expertise in business turnaround to proposed JV between Fujitsu's PC business and Lenovo Group - Nikkei .Development Bank of Japan considering taking up to 10% interest in proposed JV between Fujitsu's Personal Computer business and China's Lenovo Group - Nikkei. Full Article
Japan's Fujitsu: Considering various options for its PC business
Fujitsu to partner with Chinese group- Nikkei
Nikkei- :Fujitsu will partner with Chinese group Shanghai Yidian to sell factory management systems in China- Nikkei. Full Article
Fujitsu plans merger of three units on Nov. 1
Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T> : Says it plans to merge with three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fujitsu Systems East Limited, Fujitsu Systems West Limited and Fujitsu Mission Critical Systems Limited, effective on Nov. 1 .Says the three units will be dissolved after the transaction. Full Article
Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing
Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu and Oracle team up to drive cloud computing. Full Article
Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings on supercomputers - Nikkei<6702.T>
Nikkei:Fujitsu to partner with ARM Holdings to develop successor to Japan's k supercomputer with help of $1.24 billion in government funding - Nikkei. Full Article
BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct
* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26