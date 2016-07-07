Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Avionics unit to sell lands and printed wiring board business

Nippon Avionics Co Ltd <6946.T>: Says its Yamanashi-based unit, which is engaged in production of printed wiring board, will sell Yamanashi-located land to Central Japan Railway Co <9022.T> . Says the unit will get 7.39 billion yen as compensation . Says the unit will sell the printed wiring board business to Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T> and its two wholly owned units, effective March 31, 2018 .Says the selling price is not disclosed.

Oki Electric Industry announces change of chairman and Executive President

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd:Appoints Hideichi Kawasaki who is current Executive President of the co as new chairman of the board.Appoints Shinya Kamagami as new Executive President to replace Hideichi Kawasaki.Says changes effective on April 1.

R&I affirms Oki Electric Industry's rating at "BBB-" and announces stable outlook

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB-".Rating outlook stable.

Oki Electric Industry lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 515,000 million yen from 545,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 17,000 million yen from 30,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 14,500 million yen from 28,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 10,000 million yen from 22,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 11.51 yen from 25.33 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 523.50 billion yen, net profit of 15.50 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales in China market is the main reason for the forecast.