Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)
6724.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,880JPY
7:34am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Seiko Epson Corp's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook
Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
Seiko Epson hits 2-1/2-year high, stock to replace Toshiba in Nikkei 225
TOKYO, July 11 Shares of Seiko Epson Corp soared to 2-1/2-year highs on Tuesday morning a day after Nikkei Inc said it would add the company's stock to the benchmark Nikkei 225 average, replacing scandal-hit Toshiba Corp.