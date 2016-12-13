Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Panasonic's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I

Panasonic Corp <6752.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Panasonic to dissolve unit PPD and forgive debts

Panasonic <6752.T> : Says it will dissolve wholly owned Osaka unit PPD(Panasonic Plasma Display), on Nov. 11 .Says it will forgive debts of 500 billion yen.

Tesla and Panasonic to collaborate on photovoltaic cell and module production in Buffalo, New York

Tesla : Tesla and Panasonic to collaborate on photovoltaic cell and module production in Buffalo, New York . The parties intend for Panasonic to begin PV cell and module production at the Buffalo facility in 2017 . Tesla - collaboration includes the production of electric vehicle and grid storage battery cells at Tesla's gigafactory .Tesla intends to provide a long-term purchase commitment for those cells from Panasonic..

Panasonic,IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei

Nikkei: Panasonic and IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei . Panasonic and IBM will start off by introducing Ai-based systems in a "smart city" being built in southeastern berlin - nikkei .Panasonic will likely pay IBM for permission to use Watson - nikkei.

Slovenia's Gorenje says on track for 2016 profit forecast

Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje is on track to meet all key parameters of 2016 business plans, CEO Franjo Bobinac tells Reuters, with net profit due to reach 7.6 million euros ($8.51 million) on sales of 1.2 billion euros this year. Bobinac says Gorenje has strategic plan till 2020 which is based on an independent growth so the company will continue to grow even if Panasonic <6752.T> does not take it over. Panasonic's due diligence of Gorenje to be completed by the end of September, after when Panasonic will decide on whether to increase its stake of 10.74 percent in Gorenje.

Panasonic has acquired ADComms for nearly 10 bln yen ($96.8 million) - NIKKEI

Panasonic Corp aims to increase sales earned through its european units to 1.05 trillion yen for year ending in march 2019. Panasonic has acquired British Railway systems provider ADComms For Nearly 10 billion Yen ($96.8 Million).

Panasonic plans totaling 400 bln yen worth of corporate bonds

Panasonic Corp <6752.T> : Says it plans to issue 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 200 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.190 percent and maturity date on Sept. 17, 2021 . Says it plans to issue 16th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 70 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.300 percent and maturity date on Sept. 20, 2023 .Says it plans to issue 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 130 billion yen on Sept. 20, with interest of 0.470 percent and maturity date on Sept. 18, 2026.

Panasonic and Sony to partner with NHK, others to develop ultrahigh-resolution 8K video TV tech - Nikkei

Nikkei :Panasonic, Sony to partner with broadcaster NHK, others to develop technology for televisions capable of handling ultrahigh resolution 8k video - Nikkei.

Panasonic says acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it subsidiary on July 22

Panasonic Corp <6752.T> :Co and OpenSynergy GMBH announced that co acquired all outstanding shares of OpenSynergy to make it a subsidiary on July 22.

Skyworks acquires remaining interest in filter JV with Panasonic

Skyworks Solutions Inc : Skyworks Solutions Inc says deal valued at $76.5 million . Acquisition is not expected to impact Skyworks' consolidated financial statements . Acquired remaining 34 percent interest it did not already own in filter joint venture it created with Panasonic in 2014 .Skyworks acquires remaining interest in filter joint venture with Panasonic.