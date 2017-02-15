Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sony to transfer imaging products & solution business to wholly owned subsidiary

Sony Corp <6758.T>: Says it will transfer the imaging products and solution business to its wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the manufacturing and sales of electron and electricity machine and equipment in Tokyo, Japan .Says effective date April 1.

Sony and Murata Manufacturing change business transfer date to July

Sony Corp <6758.T> and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd <6981.T> : Say they change the battery business transfer date to July from April .Say the plan was disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016 that Murata Manufacturing will acquire Murata Manufacturing from Sony.

IBJ to set up insurance agency JV with Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

IBJ Inc <6071.T>: Says the co plans to set up an insurance agency JV with Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. . Says the JV to be capitalized at 75 million yen . Says the co and Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. will hold 70 percent and 30 percent in the JV respectively .Says Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. will also acquire some shares of IBJ, with acquisition amount of up to 60 million yen, during the period from Feb. 15 to Aug. 14.

Sony enters settlement relating to the European Commission Investigation of the secondary batteries market

Sony Corp <6758.T>: Says Sony and certain of its subsidiaries have reached a settlement with the European Commission following an EU antitrust investigation of competition in the secondary batteries market involving a number of battery manufacturers. . Says the settlement covers the period from Feb. 2004 through Oct. 2007 .Says Sony has agreed to pay a fine of approximately EUR 29.8 million in connection with the settlement.

Sony to launch first smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei

Nikkei: Sony to launch first smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei . Sony plans to ready five or more smartphone games for release around late March 2018, targeting Japan and other parts of Asia - Nikkei . Sony Interactive Entertainment to create new offerings based on PlayStation series; mobile game arm ForwardWorks will handle distribution - Nikkei .Sony's older games that cannot be played on latest hardware to be revived; games may be linked to consoles, likely announcment on titles in development by year-end - Nikkei.

Apple Pay heads to Japan with help from Sony's contactless tech - Nikkei

: Apple Pay heads to Japan with help from Sony's contactless tech - Nikkei . Apple will team with Felica Networks to make iPhone compatible with technology, likely by adding a feature letting it communicate with Felica Readers - Nikkei .Apple Pay likely will not launch in Japan until next year - Nikkei.

Sony - Production at Kumamoto Technology Center expected to resume September 3

Sony Corp <6758.T> : Operations at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp's Kumamoto Technology Center were halted to inspect site’s building, manufacturing equipment . Production at Kumamoto Technology Center expected to resume during the morning of September 3, 2016 - SEC Filing . Says no material impact from Kumamoto earthquakes is anticipated on consolidated results for FY ending Mar 31, 2017 Source - http://bit.ly/2cia3ip Further company coverage: [6758.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Sony Corp will develop electronic devices that can be controlled using Yahoo app - Nikkei<6758.T>

Nikkei: Sony Corp will develop electronic devices that can be controlled using a Yahoo app .Companies will announce tie-up as early as Thursday.

Sony Corp says Sony Pictures transaction not expected to impact Co's forecast

Sony Corp <6758.T> : Sony Pictures transaction not anticipated to have material impact on Sony's forecast for financial results for FY ending Mar 31, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2bBHU0Y ) Further company coverage: [6758.T] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises says Sony Pictures to buy Ten Sports from co<6758.T>

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : Sony pictures to acquire Ten Sports from Zee . Deal for all-cash consideration of US$385 million . Deal expected to be concluded within 4-5 months .