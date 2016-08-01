TDK Corp (6762.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TDK's subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics for 13.20 euro per share
Tronics Microsystems SA
Hutchinson Technology says U.S. DOJ has opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies
Hutchinson Technology Inc
TDK expected to book 130 bln yen profit from spinning off assets to wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm - Nikkei
: TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei .Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei. Full Article
TDK says reorganization of three passive components units
TDK Corp <6762.T> : Says its unit TDK-EPC plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Akita . Says TDK-EPC's three passive components units to be merged by the newly established unit .Merger effective on April 29, 2017. Full Article
TDK appoints chairman and president
TDK CORP:Appoints current president Takehiro Kamigama as chairman.Appoints Shigenao Ishiguro as president.Effective June 29. Full Article
TDK announces result of supplementary period of takeover bid
TDK CORP:Acquired 26,153,857 shares (90.48 pct stake) of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG after the supplementary period of takeover bid.Acquired 23,867,354 shares of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG before the supplementary period of takeover bid.Plan was disclosed on Dec. 17, 2015. Full Article
TDK announces result for takeover bid offering for shares of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG through SPC
TDK CORP:Announces tender offer result that acquires shares of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG. through SPC TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K., from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10.Says TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K. holds 23,867,354 shares (82.57 pct stake) of Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG, up from 0 pct.Says to acquire additional shares with same offering price from Feb. 17 to March 1, with settlement date March 8. Full Article
Micronas Semiconductor Holding: TDK releases preliminary interim result of public offer for Micronas
Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG:TDK Magnetic Field Sensor G.K. holds 86.04 pct of shares after the end of offer period. Full Article
TDK announces business alliance with Qualcomm
TDK CORP:Forms business alliance with Qualcomm Incorporated on Jan. 13.Says its wholly owned subsidiary EPCOS AG to set up a joint venture named RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd., with Qualcomm's wholly owned subsidiary Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd. (QGT).Says QGT and EPCOS to hold a 51 pct stake and a 49 pct stake in JV respectively. Full Article
R&I affirms TDK CORP's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook
TDK CORP:R&I affirms TDK CORP's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook. Full Article