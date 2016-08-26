Edition:
India

Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)

6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,200JPY
6:03am IST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
¥3,185
Open
¥3,220
Day's High
¥3,225
Day's Low
¥3,180
Volume
526,900
Avg. Vol
2,568,339
52-wk High
¥3,600
52-wk Low
¥2,189

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alps Electric to merge units KURIKOMA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. and Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd.
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Alps Electric co Ltd <6770.T>: Says it plans to merge its wholly owned units KURIKOMA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. and Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd. on Oct. 1 .Says it resolved to forgive the 1.31 billion yen worth debts of Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd..  Full Article

R&I affirms Alps Electric's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Alps Electric Co Ltd <6770.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "BBB+" .Says rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Alps Electric lowered consolidated full-year outlook and raised year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Alps Electric Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 775,000 million yen from 778,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 52,500 million yen from 60,500 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 51,500 million yen from 59,500 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 40,000 million yen from 49,500 million yen.Earnings per share forecast decreased to 213.64 yen from 268.23 yen.Comments that decreased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 15 yen per share from 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Alps Electric Co Ltd News

UPDATE 4-BOJ keeps to script, but new board member dissents as policy on hold

* Gov Kuroda stresses importance of fiscal discipline (Adds Gov Kuroda quotes, recasts first paragraph)

» More 6770.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials