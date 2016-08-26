Alps Electric co Ltd <6770.T>: Says it plans to merge its wholly owned units KURIKOMA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. and Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd. on Oct. 1 .Says it resolved to forgive the 1.31 billion yen worth debts of Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd..

Alps Electric Co Ltd <6770.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "BBB+" .Says rating outlook stable.

Alps Electric Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 775,000 million yen from 778,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 52,500 million yen from 60,500 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 51,500 million yen from 59,500 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 40,000 million yen from 49,500 million yen.Earnings per share forecast decreased to 213.64 yen from 268.23 yen.Comments that decreased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 15 yen per share from 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.