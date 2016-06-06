Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pioneer corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 bln yen for the current year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei

Pioneer Corp looks to resume dividend payouts next fiscal year after a decade-long hiatus - Nikkei . For the current year ending in March 2017, Pioneer Corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 billion yen ($9.3 million)- Nikkei . For the current year ending in march 2017, Pioneer Corp projects a free cash flow of minus 8 billion yen- Nikkei . Pioneer Corp anticipates a net profit of 4 billion yen for the year through March 2018 - Nikkei

PIONEER issues convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants

PIONEER CORP:Completes issuing convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, raises raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.Plan was disclosed on Dec. 2.

PIONEER announces conversion price for corporate bonds with warrants

PIONEER CORP:Issues the conversion price of 456 yen per share for convertible corporate bonds with warrants disclosed on Dec. 2.

PIONEER to issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants

PIONEER CORP:To issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, to raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100.5 mln yen, maturity date Dec. 18, 2020 and coupon rate 0.00 pct per annum.Proceeds raised will be used for loan repayment, development investment and equipment investment.