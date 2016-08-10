Edition:
Sun Art Retail Group Ltd (6808.HK)

6808.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
HK$8.08
Open
HK$8.06
Day's High
HK$8.06
Day's Low
HK$7.88
Volume
4,323,985
Avg. Vol
9,384,690
52-wk High
HK$8.88
52-wk Low
HK$5.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Art Retail appoints Jean Chausse as new CFO, Jean Patrick Paufichet resigns<6808.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd <6808.HK>: Voluntary announcement <6808.HK> . Resignation of Jean Patrick Paufichet as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from 14 November 2016 . Says appointment of Jean Chausse as the new chief financial officer of the company .  Full Article

Sun Art Retail Group posts HY net profit of RMB 1.43 billion<6808.HK>
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd <6808.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <6808.HK> . HY revenue RMB 52.94 billion versus RMB 50.71 billion a year ago . HY net profit RMB 1.43 billion versus RMB 1.47 billion a year ago . No dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 has been declared .  Full Article

Sunart Retail Group says quarterly net profit RMB1.03 bln<6808.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd <6808.HK>: Sunart retail-unaudited results for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <6808.HK> . Qtrly revenue RMB31.01 billion versus RMB29.29 billion last year . Qtrly net profit RMB1.03 billion versus RMB1.06 billion last year .  Full Article

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd News

Hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail posts 22.7 pct rise in H1 net profit

HONG KONG, Aug 9 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , China's second-biggest hypermarket operator, posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-half net profit as gains from unused prepaid cards helped offset growing competition from e-commerce platforms.

Earnings vs. Estimates

