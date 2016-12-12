Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Everbright Limited <0165.HK> : Tang Shuangning, has ceased to be the chairman of the board . Wang Weimin has resigned as the non-executive director of the company .Cai Yunge, an executive director and deputy chairman of the company, has been re-designated as an executive director and chairman.

Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure : Says Central Huijin Investment has bought 6.76 million H-shares in China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <6818.HK> at average HK$3.67 ($0.4733) per share on September 14 .Says Central Huijin Investment has increased its holdings in China Everbright Bank to 85.05 percent from 84.95 percent after transaction.

China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <601818.SS> :Says it will invest up to 10 billon yuan to establish credit card unit in Beijing.

China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <601818.SS>: Proposed investment in information technology company <6818.HK> . Approved proposed investment in information technology co, by way of formation of JV or acquisition of equity interest . In event of acquisition of equity interest,investment amount of co shall not be more than RMB300 million . In event of new formation of Jv, registered capital of co to be established shall not be more than RMB500 million .

China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <601818.SS><6818.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 1.22 percent y/y.

China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <601818.SS><6818.HK> :Says to issue up to 100 million preference shares, aiming to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion).

China Everbright Bank <601818.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 12 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13.

China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <601818.SS>: Announcement on the audit by the national audit office <6818.HK> . In 2015, National Audit Office conducted audit on assets, liabilities and profits and losses of Everbright Group . Problems identified in this audit do not have impact on co's overall operational results and its disclosed financial statements . Audit result indicates that Everbright group has actively established a comprehensive corporate governance mechanism . Says company has rectified the specific problems identified in the audit .

China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <601818.SS>: Appoints Tang Shuangning, director of company, as chairman of seventh session of board of directors of co . Appoints Gao Yunlong, as the vice chairman of the seventh session of the of the company board of directors . appoints Li Xin as the chairman of the board of supervisors of the seventh session of the board of supervisors of the company . Approves election of Mu Huijun as vice chairman of board of supervisors of seventh session .

China Everbright Bank Co Ltd <601818.SS>: Resignation of executive vice president <6818.HK> . China everbright bank co - Qiu Huofa, executive vice president of China Everbright Bank Co has tendered his resignation .